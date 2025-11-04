Nigerian newspapers review: [Trump] NSA, Service Chiefs meet

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Monday meeting between the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, the Service Chiefs and heads of intelligence agencies over America’s threat of invading Nigeria following allegations of Christian genocide.

Another headline features the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, approving the redeployment of 65 rear admirals in strategic positions.

Vanguard also reports that the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors has faulted the statement by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare that the government had reaffirmed its commitment to doctors’ welfare and industrial Harmony in the health sector, describing the remark as inconsistent with the challenges doctors across the nation encounter.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with United States President Donald Trump’s threats against Nigeria, sparking fears among investors as economists express diverse views on the impact.

Next paper, The Punch’s top headline states that PDP governors are now in a battle with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, as factions within the party jostle for control.

Finally, The Nation leads with Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State saying that he joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop the state from being buried with PDP.

