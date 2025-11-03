Shake-up in Navy as CNS Abbas redeploys 65 Rear Admirals

By Evelyn Usman

There is a major shake up in the Nigerian Navy, as the newly appointed Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has approved the appointment and redeployment of 65 Rear Admirals across various formations and institutions of the Nigerian Navy (NN) to enhance operational effectiveness and reposition the service to better fulfil its constitutional mandate.

A breakdown of the postings, as revealed in a statement issued by the Naval Headquarters, showed that Rear Admiral Suleiman Abdullahi, formerly at the Defence Headquarters, was appointed Chief of Logistics at NHQ, while Rear Admiral Kasim Bushi was moved from Headquarters Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) to the International Maritime Institute of Nigeria (IMION) as Executive Director.

Also, Rear Admiral Suleiman Dahun, previously at NHQ, is to proceed to DHQ as Director of Defence Cooperation, while Rear Admiral Anenechukwu Ezenma, who served at the Defence Research and Development Bureau (DRDB), now becomes Director, Lesson Learnt at DHQ. Rear Admiral Samuel Ngatuwa is now Director of Project Management at DHQ, just as Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shehu retains his position as Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard Limited.

Others affected include Rear Admiral Abdullahi Ahmed, now Commandant, National Defence College; Rear Admiral Musa Katagum, appointed Chief of Operations, NHQ; Rear Admiral Fredrick Damtong, Chief of Naval Engineering; Rear Admiral Abdul-Rasheed Haruna, Chief of Training, NHQ; and Rear Admiral Hamza Ibrahim, who becomes Group Managing Director, Navy Holdings Limited (NHL).

Similarly, Rear Admiral Sunday Oyegade was moved to the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) as Director of Logistics, while Rear Admiral Gideon Kachim was appointed Chief of Defence Administration, DHQ. Rear Admiral Saburi Lawal was reappointed to NHL as Executive Director, Business Development and Evaluation, and Rear Admiral Jonathan Mamman is now Chief of Administration, NHQ.

In the same vein, Rear Admiral Kehinde Odubanjo was posted from NHQ to DRDB as Director General, while Rear Admiral John Okeke becomes Chief of Defence Civil-Military Cooperation, DHQ. Rear Admiral Abolade Ogunleye is now Chief of Defence Training, and Rear Admiral Olatunde Olodude, formerly at the Naval War College Nigeria (NWCN), assumes office as Chief of Policy and Plans, NHQ.

Other appointees include Rear Admiral Chijioke Onyemaobi, Chief of Naval Transformation; Rear Admiral Abiodun Alade, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Logistics Command; and Rear Admiral Pakiribo Anabraba, Chief of Naval Safety and Standards.

Further changes saw Rear Admiral Emmanuel Anakwe proceeding to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) as Moderator, while Rear Admiral Abdul-Hamid Baba-Inna becomes the Navy Secretary. Rear Admiral Patrick Effah was named Chief of Communications and Information Technology, just as Rear Admiral Bob-Manuel Effiong takes over as FOC, Naval Doctrine Command (NAVDOC).

In the operational commands, Rear Admiral Abubakar Mustapha now heads the Western Naval Command (WNC), Rear Admiral Chidozie Okehie as FOC, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), while Rear Admiral Suleiman Ibrahim takes charge of the Central Naval Command (CNC).

The reorganisation also affected several Directors and Chief Staff Officers (CSOs), including Rear Admiral Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, now Director, PC4 at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA); Rear Admiral Victor Choji, CSO, NAVTRAC; Rear Admiral Mohammed Dahiru, Director, Project Implementation and Evaluation, NHQ; and Rear Admiral Umaru Faruk, who becomes Managing Director, Naval Engineering Services Limited.

Others include Rear Admiral Michael Igwe, now Director of Weapon Engineering; Rear Admiral Mohammed Muye, Commandant, Naval War College Nigeria (NWCN); Rear Admiral Kolawole Oguntuga, Director of Manning, NHQ; and Rear Admiral Raheem Taofeek, Director of Veteran Affairs, NHQ.

While congratulating the newly appointed officers, the Chief of the Naval Staff charged them to rededicate themselves to duty and justify the confidence reposed in them.