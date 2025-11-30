Ned Nwoko: Anioma State agitation now a structured national process, not an emotional quest

Senator Ned Nwoko.

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Reparation and Repatriation, Senator Ned Nwoko (APC, Delta North), says the renewed agitation for the creation of Anioma State has evolved from a cultural aspiration into one of the most organised and credible state-creation bids in Nigeria’s recent history.

According to Senator Nwoko, the demand is no longer an emotional pursuit but a disciplined quest for equity, anchored on correcting long-standing structural imbalances within the federation.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Director of Communications, Gloria Okolugbo, titled “Anioma: The Journey So Far,” Nwoko said the movement has reached a defining moment where “history is no longer being imagined; it is being negotiated and documented stage by stage.”

Cultural Identity as the Foundation

The statement notes that the earliest advocacy for Anioma was rooted in cultural consciousness. Traditional institutions and cultural groups across Delta North consistently projected the identity shared by the Aniocha, Ika, Ndokwa and Ukwuani people.

This cultural clarity, Okolugbo stated, gave political legitimacy to the demand and provided a united social foundation for subsequent constitutional engagement.

The Senate Bill That Shifted the Momentum

A major turning point came when Senator Nwoko sponsored a bill to create Anioma State from the nine local government areas of Delta North. The statement described the move as historic, giving the agitation a clearly defined geographic and constitutional structure.

“Senator Ned did more than sponsor a bill,” the statement read. “He provided population data, economic viability indices, administrative footprints and cultural coherence — elements required under the constitution for the creation of a new state.”

The Senate debate that followed reportedly showed broad bipartisan support, placing Anioma firmly on the national legislative agenda for the first time in years.

Anioma Makes Constitution Review Shortlist

The statement explained that as the Constitution Review Committee examined state creation proposals nationwide, Anioma stood out for having both historical grounding and constitutional clarity.

During national committee retreats in Kano and Lagos, Anioma’s proposal — built around nine clearly defined LGAs — consistently met constitutional thresholds relating to population, geography and administrative viability. It was eventually shortlisted as one of the viable proposals and recognised as a strong candidate for the long-awaited sixth state in the South East.

A Harmonised South-East Position Emerging

Okolugbo also disclosed that national discussions have shifted toward a unified demand for one additional state in the South East. She noted that various groups from Imo, Anambra and parts of Delta presented different proposals, but sustained dialogue has led to convergence around a single harmonised position — with Anioma emerging as a leading candidate due to its constitutional coherence.

The Road Ahead

Outlining the remaining milestones, the statement listed the adoption of boundary frameworks by subcommittees, securing two-thirds approval from state assemblies, the referendum to confirm the people’s will, and final approval by the National Assembly.

“These stages demand unity, strategy and unwavering commitment to the greater good of the proposed state and the South East,” it added.

Why Anioma Matters

According to the statement, the creation of Anioma State would deliver balanced development, improve equity in the federation and address long-standing political disparities.

“Anioma has moved from aspiration to national recognition; from recognition to legislative documentation; and now approaches the threshold of constitutional reality,” it stated.

As the movement approaches the referendum stage, Nwoko called on all Anioma citizens to participate fully, warning that apathy could undermine the will of the people.

“The referendum is not a formality — it is Anioma speaking for itself,” the statement concluded. “This is the defining moment, and every vote will shape the future we have worked for.”