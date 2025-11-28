Jailing of law professor, Nigeria’s watershed win against sexual abuse – ICPC

Prof Cyril Ndifon

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says Prof. Cyril Ndifon’s conviction marks a watershed win in Nigeria’s fight against sexual offences, abuse of office and impunity.

ICPC’s spokesman, Mr Okor Odey, said this at a news briefing to present and clarify the facts behind the judgment delivered by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The court had on Nov. 18 sentenced Ndifon, the suspended dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Calabar (UNICAL), to five years imprisonment for sexual harassment.

Odey said the verdict in the case of the Federal Republic of Nigeria versus Prof. Cyril Ndifon was an exceptional outcome of a criminal trial.

“It is also a declaration that the rule of law would penetrate the deepest recesses of privilege and authority.

“The judgment is also an indictment of the culture of impunity that allows predators to hide within trusted institutions.

“The conviction signalled the commission’s unwavering resolve to protect the vulnerable and hold powerful individuals accountable,” he added.

According to Odey, the conviction affirms that public trust is not a licence for exploitation and that institutions should serve as shields for the innocent and not sanctuaries for offenders.

He noted that the court’s findings provide both the legal and moral basis for a new era of accountability.

Odey said that the court convicted Ndifon on Count 1 for violating Section 24 of the Cybercrime Act, 2015.

He said that the court found him guilty of causing a student, identified as Miss TKJ, to send pornographic images of herself to him.

“The court also convicted the professor on Count 2 for violating Section 19 of the ICPC Act, 2000,

“This was after the court had determined that he corruptly used his office as Dean to solicit nude visuals from the student in exchange for a false promise of university admission,” he said.

Odey said the second defendant, a lawyer, Mr Sunny Anyanwu, was however acquitted on Counts 3 and 4 relating to threatening a witness and conspiracy to pervert justice.

The court found that while a call was made, its intent was not independently corroborated beyond reasonable doubt.

He described the split verdict as a strong message that while the powerful could be brought to justice through evidence, the commission would never compromise the legal standard of proof, ensuring that no prosecution becomes a witch-hunt.

The spokesman said the court’s findings provided a disturbing but necessary insight into the anatomy of predatory behaviour and the manipulation of power imbalances as revealed through the victim’s testimony.

He said Miss TKJ narrated how the professor groomed her by posing as a father figure before escalating boundary violations, isolating her, coercing her and eventually sexually assaulting her in his office and vehicle.

According to him, the court also noted evidence showing that Ndifon continued to demand nude visuals from the victim even while she was at a hospital attending to her sick mother.

He said that the professor after this sent her a paltry N3,000 in a bid to buy her silence.

“The judge described the professor as a “sexual predator,” a “disgrace to the community of learned persons,” and someone who showed no remorse but attempted to deflect blame for his prosecution.

He disclosed that the commission’s investigation began after student protests against the professor went viral, leading to the submission of a formal petition on Sept. 15, 2023.

This, he said, demonstrated ICPC’s responsiveness to public outcry.

Odey said critical evidence was obtained through digital forensics after the defendants’ mobile phones were collected with signed consent.

The convict’s WhatsApp chats, he said, corroborated the victim’s testimony, including the repeated demands for nude images.

He said Ndifon’s arrest on Oct. 4, 2023, was carried out with the assistance of the DSS after he failed to honour the commission’s invitation.

Odey said that all investigative procedures respected the rights of the defendants.

“The court’s decision to admit the forensic evidence affirmed the commission’s investigative integrity and reinforced the principle that relevant evidence is essential in proving complex offences beyond reasonable doubt.

“ Beyond the conviction itself, the judgment sends a message of hope to victims of sexual harassment and abuse of power, noting the court’s decision to protect the victim’s identity in perpetuity under the pseudonym “TKJ” he said.

He commended the courage of the victim, saying the judge described her as a “shining example” for others experiencing harassment, while quoting Lord Denning’s reminder that progress often requires actions never before taken.

The ICPC spokesman appreciated the International Federation of Women Lawyers, the Nigerian Bar Association and partner NGOs for supporting the commission throughout the investigation and prosecution.

Odey gave an assurance that the ICPC would carry the momentum of the conviction into universities and workplaces nationwide, warning that those who abuse their authority would not escape the reach of the law. (NAN)