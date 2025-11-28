Your title won’t save you — ICPC speaks after Ndifon conviction

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has hailed the conviction of former Dean of Law at the University of Calabar, Professor Cyril Ndifon, describing it as a landmark victory for justice and a clear signal that authority will no longer shield abusers in Nigerian institutions.

A Federal High Court in Abuja found Ndifon guilty of offences under the Cybercrime Act and the ICPC Act, following a trial that tested both digital evidence and issues of institutional accountability.

ICPC’s position was presented at a press briefing in Abuja by its spokesperson and Head of Media and Public Communications, J. Okor Odey, in the presence of representatives of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), FIDA, and several civil society organisations.

Odey said the verdict marked a turning point in confronting abuse of authority across Nigeria’s institutions.

“This judgment is a declaration that the rule of law will penetrate the deepest recesses of power and privilege,” he said.

The court convicted Ndifon for inducing a female student, identified by the pseudonym TKJ, to send inappropriate images and for abusing his office for personal advantage.

His co-accused, Barrister Sunny Anyanwu, was acquitted after the court found that allegations of witness interference lacked corroboration. Odey said the split judgment demonstrated the Commission’s adherence to due process.

“Our commitment to the standard of proof beyond reasonable doubt is absolute. Justice is never a witch-hunt,” he stated.

The ICPC noted that the case exposed how power imbalances within academic environments can be exploited. The court accepted the victim’s testimony as credible and courageous, faulting the defendant’s conduct as a gross abuse of professional authority.

The Commission explained that its investigation began after student protests went viral in September 2023. With signed consent obtained, investigators retrieved the defendants’ phones, and forensic analysis of their digital communications formed the backbone of the prosecution. The court upheld the evidence, affirming that proper acquisition and relevance remain central to admissibility.

“The heart of the case was built on irrefutable digital evidence,” Odey said, adding that the Commission executed a lawful arrest after the defendant declined its invitation.

Beyond the conviction, the ICPC said the ruling sends a strong message to survivors nationwide. The court’s decision to permanently protect the victim’s identity was described as a major step toward reducing stigma.

“To any victim of harassment, extortion, or abuse of office: come forward. The Commission stands with you. You are not alone,” Odey urged.

The Commission thanked the NBA, FIDA, and partner NGOs for their support in the investigation and prosecution, calling the collaboration a model for future cases.

“The courage of one victim, the diligence of our investigators, and the force of law have shown that the era of impunity is ending,” he said.

Odey added that the Commission intends to extend the implications of this judgment into universities, government institutions, and corporate organisations.

“This judgment is not the end of a case; it is the beginning of a crusade,” he declared.