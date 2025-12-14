ICPC recovers N37bn, $2.35m, secures high-profile convictions in 2025

By Luminous Jannamike

Abuja — The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has reported recovering N37.44 billion and $2.353 million in 2025 through asset seizures and forfeitures, alongside securing high-profile convictions and implementing extensive anti-corruption interventions nationwide.

The disclosure was made by the ICPC Chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu (SAN), at the Commission’s End-of-Year Engagement, Send-Forth for Retiring Staff, and Annual Merit Awards Ceremony in Abuja. The event also featured remarks from the Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), Victor Muruako, and representatives of civil society organisations.

Dr. Aliyu described 2025 as a defining year for the Commission, with measurable progress across its core mandates of enforcement, prevention, and public enlightenment.

The Commission investigated 263 cases against a target of 250, filed 61 cases in court, and achieved a conviction rate of 55.74 per cent. Among the notable outcomes was the conviction of Professor Cyril Ndifon of the University of Calabar, Cross River State, who received a five-year jail term for offences relating to sexual harassment and cyberbullying.

“This judgment sends a strong signal of our resolve to confront all forms of abuse of office,” Dr. Aliyu said.

Beyond prosecutions, the Commission assessed 344 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) using the Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard, conducted 66 corruption-monitoring exercises, and carried out 1,490 project-tracking activities across the country. Systems Study and Corruption Risk Assessments were completed in 12 MDAs to address structural gaps that could enable corruption.

On public enlightenment, the ICPC reported reaching more than 235,000 Nigerians through 644 sensitisation programmes, recording 3.5 million digital engagements, establishing 86 Anti-Corruption Clubs and Vanguards, and training 2,707 participants at the ICPC Academy.

The Commission also expanded partnerships, initiating 15 collaborative activities while civil society organisations carried out 57 complementary engagements in support of ICPC’s mandate.

Dr. Aliyu highlighted an internal milestone, announcing the successful implementation of the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) allowance for staff, describing it as a boost to morale and institutional stability. He also commended award-winning staff and retiring officers for their dedication and professionalism.

Looking ahead, the ICPC Chairman urged staff to maintain ethical conduct, professionalism, and unity of purpose to strengthen the Commission’s contribution to Nigeria’s anti-corruption agenda.

Victor Muruako of the FRC praised ICPC’s interventions, particularly at the local government level, and reaffirmed his agency’s readiness for further inter-agency collaboration. Representatives of civil society groups, including the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDa) and the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity, commended ICPC for its achievements in asset recovery and promoting transparency in governance.