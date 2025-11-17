Insecurity: FG trains NCoS Spokespersons on Strategic Communications

Nigerian Correctional Service.

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government on Monday opened a three-day capacity-building workshop for Public Relations Officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS, with a charge to deepen professionalism, strengthen public trust and ensure more coherent communication across all commands.

Declaring the workshop open in Abuja, the Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, said the training was timely, coming at a period when the Service was undergoing far-reaching reforms aimed at improving efficiency, enhancing transparency and reshaping public perception of its mandate.

Nwakuche noted that public relations had become a central pillar of the transformation taking place within the Service, stressing that the image of any institution was as important as the work it performs.

He said the NCoS had in recent months taken deliberate steps to strengthen its communication channels, expand engagement with stakeholders and project its core commitments to safe custody, humane treatment and the reformation of offenders.

According to him, one of his earliest priorities as CGC was to upscale the capacity of the Public Relations Unit through greater funding, provision of modern communication tools and intensified engagement with the media at both national and command levels.

“Effective public relations is not optional; it is an essential driver of our legitimacy, operational transparency and public confidence,” he told participants.

The CGC said the Service was already witnessing the impact of these reforms, noting that media representation of the NCoS had become more balanced, while public understanding of its mandate continued to grow.

He commended the national headquarters PRO for “proactive leadership” and praised command-level PROs for their work in crisis communication, community engagement, stakeholder relations and sustained media visibility.

Describing the PROs as the “frontline ambassadors” of the Service, Nwakuche said their diligence had contributed significantly to renewed public confidence in the institution.

He also acknowledged the support of development partners such as PRAWA, International IDEA, the European Union and the media, whose contributions, he said, made the workshop possible. He applauded the facilitators for bringing the expertise required to strengthen the communication capacity of officers nationwide.

As participants begin the three-day programme, the CGC urged them to engage actively, share experiences and apply the knowledge gained when they return to their respective commands.

He reaffirmed his commitment to continually support the PR Unit with resources and institutional backing, expressing confidence that the Service would emerge more visible, trusted and respected.