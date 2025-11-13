Information minister calls for communication renaissance

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has urged marketing and communication professionals across Nigeria to leverage their creativity and skills in promoting truth, national unity, and the country’s positive image globally.

Idris made the call while declaring open the 5th National Advertising Conference in Abuja on Thursday, praising the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) under Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo for sustaining the event as a premier platform for the advertising and marketing communication industry.

Describing the conference as a hub for thought leadership, exhibitions, and networking, the minister highlighted the theme, “Marketing Communication: Transforming Business and Creating Growth in Challenging Times,” as timely and strategic, especially amid economic challenges, technological disruption, and evolving consumer behavior.

“Marketing communication sits at the centre of transformation,” Idris said. “It is the bridge between creativity and commerce, between ideas and impact, and between perception and reality.”

He emphasized that communication is not just a business tool but also an instrument of nation-building, urging professionals to counter misinformation and false global narratives portraying Nigeria as a violator of religious freedom.

“Let me state clearly and emphatically that this narrative is false,” Idris said. “Nigeria remains a nation of diverse peoples and faiths who have lived together peacefully for generations.” He also highlighted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to ending insecurity and restoring peace nationwide.

Idris called for a communication renaissance, one that prioritizes facts over fear, unity over division, and truth over propaganda. He urged the industry to deploy integrated campaigns, digital storytelling, and value-based branding to showcase Nigeria as a land of opportunity, innovation, and creativity.

The minister noted that the Federal Ministry of Information is retooling its public information machinery to ensure “truth travels faster than falsehood” and that “the Nigerian story is told by Nigerians themselves.” He also highlighted the National Values Charter Framework, designed to revive principles like truth, integrity, patriotism, and pride in all communication practices.

Concluding his address, Idris urged advertising and marketing professionals to wield the power of communication responsibly, creatively, and strategically. “In these challenging times, communication remains our strongest instrument—for business, governance, and nation-building,” he said.

Earlier, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, Director-General of ARCON, welcomed participants and underscored the critical role of marketing communication in driving business transformation and growth amid economic challenges. He described the conference as a strategic platform for learning, networking, and innovation, bringing together creators, strategists, and storytellers to reimagine how communication can drive brand value and business sustainability.

Over the three-day event, delegates will engage in panel sessions, case studies, and presentations aimed at enhancing creativity, technological integration, and data-driven strategies to achieve measurable business impact.

Dr. Fadolapo concluded by urging participants to embrace innovation, partnership, and patriotism, noting that effective communication remains one of the most powerful tools for growth in challenging times.