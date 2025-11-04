Imo’s 19-year-old Angel Emeka emerges Miss Ideal Nigeria 2025 in highly competitive finale

Nineteen-year-old Angel Emeka, representing Imo State, has been crowned Miss Ideal Nigeria 2025 after a fiercely contested finale that showcased some of the country’s most promising young women. Her poise, intelligence, and commanding stage presence set her apart in what many have described as one of the most competitive editions of the pageant.

Angel clinched the coveted crown ahead of Queen Lagos, Omobolaji, who emerged first runner-up, while Queen Ondo, Mosunmola, secured the Miss Ideal Nigeria Tourism title. The grand finale was marked by elegance, talent, and powerful performances, as contestants displayed remarkable confidence, grace, and determination.

Queen Cross River (Divine), Queen Bayelsa (Stephanie), and Queen Enugu (Kasa) rounded out the Top Six, reflecting the high calibre and diverse representation at this year’s event.

The night also featured the unveiling of regional queens:

Queen Anambra, Phay, was named Eastern Queen

Queen Osun, Solape, emerged Western Queen

Queen Abuja, Felicity, was crowned Northern Queen

Queen Bayelsa, Stephanie, received the title of Southern Queen

These recognitions underscored the pageant’s commitment to celebrating Nigeria’s cultural diversity and the exceptional talent of contestants from across the regions.

The Top 14 included outstanding delegates such as Queen Oyo (Airstar), Queen Abia (Chisom), Queen Benue (Kristine), and Queen Delta (Vivian), each bringing her own vision, voice, and story—embodying the ambition and confidence of the modern Nigerian woman.

As Miss Ideal Nigeria 2025, Angel Emeka is expected to champion causes focused on youth empowerment, personal development, and cultural representation, while preparing to represent the nation on larger stages.

Since its inception, Miss Ideal Nigeria has grown into a respected platform for nurturing young female leaders, fostering talent, and elevating voices in beauty, entrepreneurship, entertainment, and social impact. This year’s edition once again reinforced the pageant’s reputation for excellence and empowerment.

Angel’s victory marks the beginning of a promising reign—one defined by vision, purpose, and the poise befitting Nigeria’s new queen.