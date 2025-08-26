Full list: Miss Universe Nigeria 2025 unveils 22 finalists as Chidimma Adetshina’s reign ends

The organisers of the Miss Universe Nigeria 2025 contest have announced the 22 finalists who will battle for this year’s crown.

The contestants, representing states across the country, were revealed via the pageant’s official website and social media channels.

The eventual winner will take over from the reigning queen, Chidimma Adetshina, and fly Nigeria’s flag at the global Miss Universe competition later this year.

Organisers explained that the pageant is not solely focused on beauty but also on impact, with participants expected to promote causes including education, youth empowerment, healthcare, and gender equality.

The finalists entered camp on Sunday, where they have begun a series of grooming and preparatory sessions in the build-up to the finale.

Meanwhile, voting has opened on the Miss Universe Nigeria website, as preparations intensify for the grand show, which is expected to draw celebrities, fashion icons, and corporate leaders.

See full list of the 22 finalists below:

Abia – Okereke Juliana

Abuja (FCT) – Idungafa Eno

Adamawa – Jemimah Akange

Akwa Ibom – Ndah Eno

Anambra – Basil Onyinyechi

Bayelsa – Kurobo Fortune

Cross River – Myya Jones

Delta – Asaboro De-Blessing

Ebonyi – Ugoaru Onuoha

Edo – Adesuwa Omoigiafu

Ekiti – Ezekiel Silver

Enugu – Shalom Ozioko

Gombe – Chibuzor Chijioke

Imo – Queeneth Igbokwe

Jigawa – Eleh Nneka

Kaduna – Sophia Nelson

Kano – Mbah Cynthia

Kwara – Ufa Dania

Lagos – Bolarinde Damilola

Ogun – Ikediashi Irene

Ondo – Elohor Okpako

Rivers – Able Dike