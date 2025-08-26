Full list: Miss Universe Nigeria 2025 unveils 22 finalists as Chidimma Adetshina’s reign ends

The organisers of the Miss Universe Nigeria 2025 contest have announced the 22 finalists who will battle for this year’s crown.
The contestants, representing states across the country, were revealed via the pageant’s official website and social media channels.
The eventual winner will take over from the reigning queen, Chidimma Adetshina, and fly Nigeria’s flag at the global Miss Universe competition later this year.
Organisers explained that the pageant is not solely focused on beauty but also on impact, with participants expected to promote causes including education, youth empowerment, healthcare, and gender equality.
The finalists entered camp on Sunday, where they have begun a series of grooming and preparatory sessions in the build-up to the finale.
Meanwhile, voting has opened on the Miss Universe Nigeria website, as preparations intensify for the grand show, which is expected to draw celebrities, fashion icons, and corporate leaders.
See full list of the 22 finalists below:
Abia – Okereke Juliana
Abuja (FCT) – Idungafa Eno
Adamawa – Jemimah Akange
Akwa Ibom – Ndah Eno
Anambra – Basil Onyinyechi
Bayelsa – Kurobo Fortune
Cross River – Myya Jones
Delta – Asaboro De-Blessing
Ebonyi – Ugoaru Onuoha
Edo – Adesuwa Omoigiafu
Ekiti – Ezekiel Silver
Enugu – Shalom Ozioko
Gombe – Chibuzor Chijioke
Imo – Queeneth Igbokwe
Jigawa – Eleh Nneka
Kaduna – Sophia Nelson
Kano – Mbah Cynthia
Kwara – Ufa Dania
Lagos – Bolarinde Damilola
Ogun – Ikediashi Irene
Ondo – Elohor Okpako
Rivers – Able Dike
