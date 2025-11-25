IGP visits Niger State, vows safe rescue of abducted Catholic school students and staff

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has pledged that the police will safely rescue the remaining students and staff of St. Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State. He also called for unified action to tackle the country’s growing insecurity.

Egbetokun made the declaration during a courtesy visit to Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago in Minna on Tuesday, following the abduction of the victims last Friday.

The IGP described the incident as “troubling and heartbreaking,” noting that Niger State is at the center of evolving security threats requiring immediate and coordinated responses.

“Niger State is too important to Nigeria not to give it the priority attention it deserves. The force has deployed additional tactical assets and expanded intelligence platforms to ensure the safe recovery of the remaining students and staff. We will rescue them unhurt,” Egbetokun said, adding that 50 of the abducted children have already been recovered.

He commended the support of the state government, traditional leaders, and other stakeholders, while urging more concerted efforts to combat criminal activities. “The Nigeria Police Force will not allow criminal elements to succeed in their cruel agenda,” he affirmed.

Governor Bago expressed appreciation to the IGP and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for their prompt response in deploying a rescue team. He also acknowledged the efforts of other security agencies in the ongoing operation and emphasized the importance of collaboration with all stakeholders to ensure the safe return of the abducted children.

The governor urged the public to remain calm and resolute, calling for prayers for the nation. He warned that Nigeria’s democracy, sovereignty, and national integrity are under threat and stressed the need for collective action to defend and restore the country’s path to prosperity.