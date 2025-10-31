Idoma people have shaped Nigeria’s destiny — Stakeholders

Prominent Idoma sons and daughters have hailed the Idoma people as the architects of modern Nigeria whose footprints can be traced across politics, law, education, military, faith and culture.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday at the Inaugural Dinner of the Idoma Hall of Fame (IHoF) Advisory Board, Justice Ejembi Eko (Rtd.), Chief Godwin Obla (SAN), Dr. Enyantu Ifene, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, and Prince Edwin Ochai, among others, applauded the initiative, describing it as a timely project to immortalize Idoma achievers.

They, however, lamented that despite the community’s enormous contributions to the nation’s growth since the First Republic, Idoma people have not been celebrated enough.

“The Idoma have been central to Nigeria’s evolution, from politics to military service, law, and the arts,” said Justice Ejembi Eko. “We have given so much to the country, yet we have not celebrated ourselves adequately. This initiative fills that historic void.”

Chief Godwin Obla (SAN) praised the Hall of Fame as “a noble project rooted in pride and purpose,” noting that “by documenting our heroes, we’re not only honouring the past but also inspiring the next generation.”

Dr Enyantu Ifene, a women’s rights advocate, described the project as “a renaissance of cultural pride,” urging Idoma youth to “draw strength from the stories of those who came before them.”

Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, an academic and cultural historian, said the Hall of Fame was long overdue, adding that “nations grow by preserving the memory of those who shaped them, the Idoma must now take charge of their own narrative.”

Prince Edwin Ochai, on his part, expressed optimism that the project “will bridge the gap between past glory and present identity,” while Ambassador Ogbole Odeh called it “a unifying platform for Idoma sons and daughters everywhere.”

In his keynote address, the initiator and founder of the Idoma Hall of Fame, Engr. Agaba Ikwue, said the project was born not from ambition but from conviction — the conviction that every generation must build monuments of memory to honour its heroes.

“For too long, the chronicles of greatness within the Idoma people have been scattered across time and memory — unpreserved, uncelebrated, and sometimes forgotten,” he said.

“The Idoma Hall of Fame is a vision built not from ambition, but from conviction — the conviction that every generation must build monuments of memory to honour those who came before, and light the path for those yet to come.”

He said the Hall of Fame would serve as both a physical and digital institution dedicated to documenting, preserving, and celebrating Idoma excellence.

According to him, the next decade will see the establishment of a state-of-the-art Museum and Heritage Centre in Otukpo, the creation of a Digital Hall of Fame, and the introduction of programmes such as the Idoma Heritage Fellowship and Annual Cultural and Leadership Yearbooks.

“We are building not just a hall, but a legacy that will outlive us all,” Ikwue said. “Heritage is not just about the past; it’s about shaping the future with pride and purpose.”

The event, was marked the formal inauguration of the IHoF Advisory Board, drew distinguished personalities from across Nigeria such as Engr Benson Abounu, AVM Morgan Monday [rtd], Bongos Ikwue, Paul, Paul Harris Ogbole [SAN], among others.