Idoma Hall of Fame holds inaugural dinner Thursday in Abuja

Advisory Board, Standing Committees to Be Inaugurated; Foundational Conspectus to Be Unveiled

The Advisory Board will serve as an elite council of elders whose wealth of experience and network shall give direction to the Executive Board of the Hall of Fame.

The Idoma Hall of Fame (IHOF), an initiative dedicated to honouring illustrious sons and daughters of Idoma land who have made enduring contributions to the cultural, social, and intellectual advancement of the people, will on Thursday, October 30, hold its Inaugural Dinner in Abuja.

The high-profile event, which will take place at the Abuja Continental Hotel (formerly Sheraton Hotel), will feature the official inauguration of the organisation’s Advisory Board and Standing Working Committees, as well as the presentation of the Conspectus of the Idoma Hall of Fame, the foundational document outlining the Hall’s vision, roadmap, and long-term strategic direction.

According to a statement signed by the Media Coordinator, Ameh Godwin, the Advisory Board will serve as the intellectual and strategic think-tank of the Hall, providing expert guidance on policy, heritage preservation, and institutional development.

The Standing Committees will complement this effort by driving key programmes and initiatives designed to promote Idoma history, identity, and pride.

The Advisory Board boasts a distinguished lineup of accomplished Idoma personalities, including Chief Godwin Obla (SAN), Justice Ejembi Eko (rtd), Dr. Enyantu Ifenne, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, Prince Edwin Ochai, Dr. Ene Obi, Chief Steve Lawani, and Amb. Ogbole Ode.

Speaking ahead of the event, the statement quoted the Founder and Executive Director of the Idoma Hall of Fame, Engr. Agaba Ikwue, as describing the inaugural dinner as “a defining moment in the collective journey of the Idoma people toward preserving their history and celebrating their heroes.”

He said: “The Idoma Hall of Fame represents our collective commitment to preserving the extraordinary legacy of our people. Through recognition, education, and cultural exchange, we ensure that the remarkable achievements of Idoma individuals continue to inspire future generations. Our heritage is our strength, and together, we build a legacy that transcends time.”

He added that the Conspectus of the Idoma Hall of Fame will serve as the cornerstone of the institution, articulating its mission, governance framework, and long-term cultural vision.

The Idoma Hall of Fame aims to preserve and promote Idoma heritage through the recognition of exemplary individuals, the establishment of dynamic museum experiences, and the facilitation of educational and cultural exchanges that project the Idoma identity on both national and global stages