Och’Idoma leads call for unity as Idoma Nation charts new path for peace

It was a night that radiated renewed hope for the Idoma Nation as His Royal Majesty, Agaba’idu Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji John, CON, PFD, Ph.D., the Paramount Ruler of the Idoma Kingdom, led an inspiring call for unity, reconciliation, and collective action during a grand Royal Banquet in Abuja.

The prestigious gathering, which drew dignitaries from across Nigeria, focused on the theme, “Shaping the Future of the Idoma Nation: One Kingdom, One Destiny.”

In his royal address, Agaba’idu began by commending the spirit of unity demonstrated during the Idoma National Unity and Peace Symposium held in April 2025. He noted that the Symposium had rekindled the flame of togetherness that must continue to guide the people’s politics, institutions, and relationships.

“That spirit must never fade,” he said. “It must guide our actions because unity is the key that will open every closed door before us.”

He reminded the gathering that the true story of the Idoma Nation has often been misrepresented by outsiders and called for a reawakening of self-pride and confidence.



“They speak of our challenges but forget our contributions,” he declared. “They remember our pains but overlook our power — the power of knowledge, unity, and wisdom that resides in each and every one of us. The story of Idoma is not one of defeat, but of rising courage.”

The Paramount Ruler then turned to the issue of herdsmen attacks, expressing deep sympathy for victims and affected communities.



“As we gather here to celebrate our heritage, we must not forget the wounds and pains caused by herdsmen attacks across our land,” he said. “We sympathize with every family and community that has lost loved ones to these tragic incidents. Their blood cries for justice, and their memory must strengthen our resolve to defend our heritage within the bounds of the law.”

He reminded the people that their forefathers built a strong and united nation, declaring that though their inheritance stands under siege, “the spirit of our ancestors has not departed from us….We are strong enough to defend our land, our culture, and our dignity — not through violence, but through lawful courage, wisdom, and unity. I am deeply hopeful that we shall prevail over every enemy,” he affirmed.

Calling for forgiveness and reconciliation, the Paramount Ruler said: “The palace is open to all. Come, let us reason together. Passion on social media will not strengthen our kingdom — but engagement will. The throne is a symbol of unity, not a tool for division.”

He urged all to put behind them the mistakes of yesterday and embrace healing, forgiveness, and collaboration, stressing that “our kingdom cannot progress if we remain divided by grievances and accusations.”

The Paramount Ruler further urged political leaders to put aside partisan differences and align their personal goals with the collective vision of the kingdom. “You can never be greater or higher than the kingdom you belong to,” he said. “Let us unite to protect our villages, farmlands, families, and dignity. The soul of the Idoma Kingdom is built on integrity.”

On the economy and youth, the Paramount Ruler called for the establishment of business hubs to empower young people and reduce social vices, adding that “empowering our young people economically is one of the surest ways to secure the future of Idoma land.”

He also appealed for the protection of women, children, and the vulnerable, stressing that “when women and the vulnerable are secure and empowered, the entire community prospers.”

Turning to culture, His Royal Majesty said, “Our culture is our pride — the soul of our identity.” He called for a revival of the songs, dances, and festivals that define Idoma life. He announced that the Annual Idoma Cultural Festival would henceforth become a national celebration to preserve heritage and strengthen unity.

In a heartfelt message to the youth, he declared: “To our young men and women scattered across the cities and nations of the world, remember your ancestral homeland. Bring your skills home, bring your energy home, bring your talents home. Idoma will never truly rise until her children return to lift her high.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, Chief (Dr) Paul Edeh, Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, described the banquet as a symbolic convergence of purpose and thanked the Paramount Ruler for inspiring a new wave of unity across Idoma land.

Justice Ejembi Eko (rtd), who delivered the keynote address, reminded the people that “Oche needs Opu, and Opu needs Oche,” urging unity as the only path to lasting progress.

“Unless we unite now, our future is in jeopardy. We have the brains and resources; it is time to turn them into results,” he said.

Professor Yakubu Aboki Ochefu, President-General of Ochetoha K’Idoma, described the banquet as “a rebirth of identity,” urging that “kingdoms endure on shared values and measurable action. Let us turn tonight’s consensus into outcomes our children can count.”

In his brief remarks, Dr Kelvin Odatse Peters proposed the establishment of a Consolidated Idoma Nation Socio-Economic Endowment Fund to support education, health, security, and culture. This proposal earned immediate applause and endorsement from Chief Mike Oglegba, and Consul Emmanuel Akpakwu both of who described it as a bold and timely idea.

The banquet concluded with participants adopting far-reaching resolutions to promote unity, peace, and inclusive development, with the proposed Endowment Fund endorsed as a symbol of collective prosperity. All Idoma sons and daughters, at home and abroad, will contribute through an integrated digital platform, with its official launch scheduled at the Och’Idoma Palace, Otukpo.

Among the distinguished guests were Senator Abba Patrick Moro, Major General Chris Abutu Ejiga (rtd), Professor Ode Ojowu, Chief Steven Lawani, Major General EJ Enenche (rtd) PH.D, Major General EG Ode (rtd) AIG Wilson Inalegwu (rtd), Chief Paul Harris Ogbole (SAN), Chief Mrs Lami Danladi Ogenyi, Comrade Dan Onjeh, and numerous traditional rulers, including First Class, Second Class, and Third Class Chiefs across the Idoma nation.

As the night drew to a close, one truth rang clear under the reign of His Royal Majesty, Agaba’idu Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji John, the Idoma Nation has chosen unity over division, progress over politics, and destiny over doubt.