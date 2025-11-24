‘I must remain true to my values’ – Olivia Yacé resigns as Miss Universe Africa

Miss Côte d’Ivoire Universe 2025, Olivia Yacé, has announced her resignation as Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, just days after winning the title during the coronation night of Miss Universe 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Olivia Yacé revealed her decision in a bilingual statement in English and French on Monday, November 24, saying she wants to “remain firmly anchored” in her values as it helps her carve a path toward excellence.

“As the representative of Côte d’Ivoire at the Miss Universe 2025 competition in Bangkok, I witnessed firsthand that I was capable of accomplishing great things despite adversity. To continue on this path, I must remain true to my values: respect, dignity, excellence, and equal opportunity — the strongest pillars that guide me,” said Yacé, who finished as 4th runner-up.

She further announced that she would be severing all ties with the Miss Universe Organisation following her resignation.

“With a heart full of gratitude and profound respect, I hereby announce my resignation from the title of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, as well as from any affiliation with the Miss Universe Committee,” Yacé added.

Her resignation comes amid a whirlwind of controversies surrounding the recently held Miss Universe pageant.

Allegations of vote manipulation, high-profile resignations, and a dramatic walkout by Miss Mexico, who eventually won the crown, have cast a shadow over the competition.

Miss Universe Palestine, Nadeen Ayoub, also raised concerns over unfair practices in the “Most Beautiful People” category on the official Miss Universe app, claiming that voting remained open even after the competition ended despite her leading position.

Earlier, Omar Harfouch, a jury member for the pageant, announced his resignation, citing a lack of transparency in the voting process.

The renowned concert pianist and composer, who had joined the official panel of judges in July, raised concerns after a “disrespectful conversation” with Raul Rocha regarding the competition’s voting procedures.

Harfouch also said he would refrain from playing the music he composed for the event.

French football manager Claude Makélélé also confirmed he would not attend due to “personal reasons.”

He emphasised: “This was a difficult decision, as I hold Miss Universe in the highest regard. The platform represents empowerment, diversity, and excellence — values I have always championed throughout my career,” making clear that his withdrawal was not a comment on the pageant or the organisation.

Vanguard News