How to apply for UK visa online in 2025

As of 2025, all UK visa applications from Nigeria are now handled by VFS Global — the previous provider (TLScontact) no longer processes visas.

For study and work visas submitted on or after 15 July 2025, successful applicants may get an eVisa (digital immigration status) instead of a traditional vignette sticker in the passport.

Regardless of eVisa adoption, you will still need to provide biometrics (fingerprint + photo) at a VFS centre.

Step-by-Step: How to apply online for UK visa from Nigeria

1. Decide what visa you need

Tourist/visitor visa, study visa, work visa etc.

Make sure your passport is valid (ideally for at least 6 more months).

2. Go to the official application portal

Use the official UK government visa website. For Nigerians, after 2025 your application will be processed through VFS Global.

Create an account, provide basic personal details (name, passport info, contact email, etc.).

3. Complete the online application form

Fill in all required sections — personal information, travel plans, accommodation details, financial information, etc.

Make sure to include accurate travel dates, return plans, purpose of visit and any supporting info required (bank statements, invitation letters, etc.) depending on visa type.

4. Pay the visa application fee

Payment is done online as part of the application process. Use a valid debit/credit card.

For student and work visas, you may also need to pay the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS).

5. Book biometrics appointment at a VFS centre

After submitting the form and payment, schedule a biometric appointment at a VFS centre. For Nigeria, there are centres in Lagos (e.g. Ikeja, Victoria Island), Abuja and others.

Attend the appointment with all required documents (passport, appointment confirmation, supporting documents, payment confirmation).

6. If applicable: Receive eVisa or sticker

For eligible applications (e.g. certain study/work visas since July 2025), you may get a digital eVisa instead of the traditional passport vignette sticker.

If eVisa isn’t applicable — e.g. for visitor visas — you will get a traditional visa sticker in your passport.

7. Wait for decision and track application status

You can track your visa application status via the VFS Global site or through the email notifications you receive.

Once approved, follow the return instructions (passport collection or courier, depending on the service chosen).

Additional Tips (from 2025 changes)

Always use the official UK government or VFS Global website — avoid third-party or suspicious “visa processing” websites. Using unofficial sites can lead to scams or application rejection.

Even if applying for a visa type eligible for eVisa, you must still attend the biometric appointment. An eVisa only replaces the vignette/sticker, it does not remove the biometric requirement.

Have all required documents ready — passport, bank statements, employment/financial proofs, travel itinerary or invitation letter, accommodation proof, etc. This ensures smoother processing and reduces chance of rejection.

Book biometric appointment as soon as you submit your application — slots can fill up quickly, especially around holidays or peak travel periods.

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