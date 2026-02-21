UK’s eVisa System: A leap forward or a step backward?

By Vera Anyagafu

As the United Kingdom’s eVisa system launches on February 25, 2026, replacing the traditional vignette sticker, Nigerians weigh the pros and cons, with some welcoming the move as a step forward, while others voice concerns over potential technical issues, data security, and accessibility problems.



According to British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Gill Lever, the eVisa system will simplify travel procedures for Nigerians while maintaining security standards.



She stated that the digital format offers several benefits, including faster passport return, easier online management of immigration status, enhanced security as eVisas cannot be lost, stolen, or tampered with, and a streamlined process simplifying visa issuance and border control.



However, while the move aims to modernise the immigration process, some anonymous sources have expressed concerns about potential technical issues with integrating passports to digital visas, citing examples of early challenges faced by other countries.

Others have questioned the security implications of storing immigration status online, highlighting the risk of data breaches.

While the digital format promises benefits like faster passport return, easier online management of immigration status, and enhanced security, a Nigerian computer professional in the US cautions: “Yet, there’s no certainty that we would have it untampered, given that unfoiling internet information has been made easy with a lot of innovative systems.”

Experts also pointed out benefits like reduced paper usage and improved security, but some raise concerns about challenges for those with limited tech access.

A Nigerian retiree in the UK expressed worry: “What about people without smartphones or the internet? I’m concerned about technical issues. The system could create problems for those with limited tech access. What if it crashes or data gets compromised, how will they manage their visas?”

Concerns also exist about potential errors in immigration status, which could have far-reaching consequences, impacting employment, housing, and travel plans.

“Errors in immigration status could lead to serious issues like job loss, housing disputes, or travel restrictions. It’s worrying that the eVisa system might introduce new risks for Nigerian travellers to the UK,” said an immigration expert.

He added, “Challenges include potential technical issues disrupting applications or travel plans, limited internet access or digital literacy affecting applicants, data privacy concerns with biometric data collection, and error risks causing travel or employment problems.”

A Nigerian, supervising at the Abbey Wood train Station in the UK said he personally sees the eVisa as a step forward to modernising the immigration process and simplifying travel procedures

According to him, the UK is advancing technologically and it’s their prerogative to switch from vignette to eVisa.

He said, “Nigerian applicants will need to adapt and get it right if they want UK entry. Technical issues aren’t a valid excuse”, adding that,

“I think it’s a good move, it’ll make things faster and more efficient.”

A Nigerian aviation personnel, speaking anonymously, thinks it’s a good move.

He said, I am comfortable with it as long as the technology works smoothly, it should be okay.

However, not everyone is convinced, although the UK government assured to provide support for those needing help, but I have had stories about some Nigerian UK visa applicants struggled accessing their UKVI accounts, especially during peak times, and faced identity verification issues and inaccuracies, raising concerns about the eVisa system’s effectiveness.

However, as the UK transitions to a fully digital border system, it’s unclear how the eVisa system will impact Nigerian travellers.

While some welcome it as progress, others worry about potential risks and challenges, only time will tell if the eVisa system will simplify travel or create more issues.