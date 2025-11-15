Nigeria will face DR Congo in a high-stakes World Cup play-off final on Sunday after overcoming Gabon 4-1 in extra time, keeping their hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup alive.

Read Also: CAF W/Cup Playoffs final: Can Nigeria breakdown DR Congo?

But as the celebrations continue, a key question remains: how many matches are left before Nigeria can actually qualify for 2026 World Cup?

The Super Eagles’ dream of playing in next summer’s expanded World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States is still within reach, but the road remains long and demanding.

Nigeria had missed out on automatic qualification for 2026 World Cup after South Africa topped Group C with a final-day victory over Rwanda.

That meant the Super Eagles had to fight through a mini-tournament involving the four best runners-up from the group phase. A 4-0 win over Benin, helped by Frank Onyeka’s crucial late strike, ensured Nigeria edged Burkina Faso on goal difference to book their place.

Based on FIFA’s latest rankings, Nigeria — the highest-ranked team among the four (41st) — were paired with Gabon, the lowest-ranked side (77th), for the second-round semi-final. The tie finished 1-1 in regulation time, but Chidera Ejuke’s extra-time opener and a Victor Osimhen brace sealed a dramatic victory for Eric Chelle’s men.

In the other semi-final, DR Congo snatched a 1-0 win over Cameroon courtesy of Chancel Mbemba’s 91st-minute effort, setting up a winner-takes-all clash with Nigeria.

So, how many matches are left for Nigeria to qualify for 2026 World Cup?

Potentially two more matches — but it could also be just one.

1) CAF Play-off Final – Nigeria vs DR Congo

Scheduled for Sunday, November 16 on neutral ground in Morocco.

Winner advances to the inter-confederation play-offs.

2) Inter-Confederation Play-offs – March 2026 (Mexico)

This stage involves six teams from five continents competing for two final World Cup tickets.

Here is the key caveat:

Depending on FIFA rankings at the time, Nigeria may only need to play ONE match in Mexico.

The two highest-ranked teams in the play-offs skip the semi-finals and go straight into the final round.

The four lower-ranked teams must play an extra match (semi-finals) before facing those top teams.

What this means for Nigeria

If Nigeria is among the top two ranked teams:

They will play only one match in Mexico. Win it, and they qualify.

If Nigeria is not among the top two ranked teams:

They must play two matches — a semi-final and a final — to qualify.

That means the Nigeria must win three consecutive knockout games in total, one already done against Gabon, potentially two still to go to book their place at the World Cup for the first time since 2018.

Vanguard News