2026 WC Playoffs: Nigeria vs DR Congo – time, where to watch

By Enitan Abdultawab

The Super Eagles of Nigeria now shift full attention to a high-stake playoff final showdown against Congo after both sides secured semifinal victories in Morocco.

Both nations did not have it easy and had to leave it very late to secure wins. While Gabon dragged the Super Eagles to extra time, the Congolese waited till the 91st minute before breaking the deadlock.

With a spot in the intercontinental playoff now just one match away, the Super Eagles know that Sunday’s final presents their biggest test in the World Cup qualification race.

The Super Eagles arrive with renewed momentum after overpowering Gabon in a dominant 4–1 extra-time win. The performance was highlighted by Victor Osimhen’s decisive brace and Chidera Ejuke’s energy, and this signalled a return of confidence and attacking sharpness for the 2024 AFCON finalists. Despite earlier inconsistency in the qualifiers, that victory reinforced belief within the camp that Nigeria can finish the job.

Congo, meanwhile, booked their place in the final by edging Cameroon in a tense semifinal encounter. The Congolese showed discipline, compact defending and strong counter-attacking play – all qualities that the Nigerian team must take seriously. With the likes of Cedric Bakambu and Nathaniel Nbumku leading Congo’s frontline, the Super Eagles’ backline will need full concentration to avoid costly lapses.

On paper, Nigeria hold the stronger squad, with Osimhen, Akor Adams, Alex Iwobi and Benjamin Frederick all in top form and ready to influence the battle. Their experience at major tournaments and consistency at club level give the Super Eagles a slight edge heading into the decisive encounter, alongside the way they managed to manage the pressure that the team suffered versus Gabon.

Although the Super Eagles will be missing Wilfred Ndidi due to yellow card accumulation, Eric Chelle will be hoping either Rapheal Onyedika or Frank Onyeka replaces him. In addition, Semi Ajayi, who was suspended for the Gabon match, is in contention to have some minutes on Sunday.

Victor Osimhen will have to be careful so he does not pick a card, as all cards are not wiped until the World Cup tournament starts.

The match is yet again on neutral soil in Morocco, meaning neither team enjoys home advantage—further heightening the tactical balance expected on the day.

Fixture: Nigeria vs Congo DR

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Time: 8:00 p.m. (Nigerian time)

Venue: Stade Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan

Where to Watch: CAF TV, Sporty TV

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