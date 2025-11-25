First Lady invites Akpabio, Senators to dinner for interactive session

Remi Tinubu, Nigeria’s First Lady.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has invited Senate President Godswill Akpabio and other members of the Senate to a dinner scheduled for Friday.

The invitation letter, read by Akpabio during Tuesday’s plenary, stated that the event will hold at 6 p.m. at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Asokoro.

According to the First Lady, the dinner is intended to serve as an interactive session to foster meaningful discussions on national progress.

The letter read: “I cordially request the presence of His Excellency, the President of the Senate, and distinguished members of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to a dinner which I will be hosting on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Asokoro.

“This dinner is an interactive session aimed at fostering insightful discussions on national progress.

“I look forward to receiving you and all distinguished senators at the event.”