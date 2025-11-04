Fiorentina sack coach Pioli after 10 winless matches

Pioli

By Enitan Abdultawab

Italian outfit, Fiorentina, have sacked Stefano Pioli on Tuesday after the team went winless in ten rounds of the Serie A 2025–26 season.

The decision was made two days after the Tuscan team’s situation was exacerbated by a 1-0 home loss to Lecce.

With just four points from four ties and six losses, Fiorentina is at the bottom of the league standings.

In light of the decision which was announced by the team’s management, the club emphasised that they are actively looking for a replacement who can lead the squad back to competitiveness and called the move essential to reviving Fiorentina’s campaign.

“Fiorentina can confirm that Stefano Pioli has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the first team,” the club said. “Daniele Galloppa will take charge of the first team temporarily, starting from this afternoon’s training session.”

Pioli was hired following former coach Raffaele Palladino’s abrupt departure after leading Fiorentina to a sixth-place finish the previous season.

After managing Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia for less than a year, he returned to Fiorentina for a second stint in July. Before that, he played for AC Milan for five years before leaving at the end of the 2023–2024 campaign.

Fiorentina’s next league game is at Genoa on Sunday.