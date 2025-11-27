El-Rufai officially joins ADC

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has formally joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), months after announcing his exit from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former governor completed his registration and received his membership card at the ADC office in U/Sarki Ward, Kaduna State.

El-Rufai’s move marks a significant step in his political realignment, following his March 10 resignation from the APC. In his resignation letter at the time, the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory said he could no longer remain in a party he believed had drifted from the principles that guided its formation.

He had accused the APC leadership of abandoning its founding ideals, warning that the party had become unresponsive to internal concerns and no longer embodied the progressive values it once championed.

According to him, for two years he persistently raised issues — both publicly and behind closed doors — about what he described as the party’s troubling direction, but his concerns were repeatedly brushed aside.

El-Rufai, a key figure in the 2013 opposition merger that produced the APC, said the party had strayed far from its original vision. He noted that recent developments showed there was little willingness among those in control of the APC to acknowledge or address what he termed the party’s “unhealthy” internal climate.

His official move to the ADC signals his next political chapter, adding weight to the party’s profile in Kaduna State and beyond as political realignments continue ahead of future elections.

Vanguard News