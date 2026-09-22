Ilaje, Itsekiri leaders warn against coastal road diversion

By Jeremiah Urowayino

Leaders of thought in Ilaje communities of Ondo State and Itsekiri communities in Delta State have faulted the decision of the Minister of Works, David Umahi, to reroute the coastal road through inland communities, saying it is contrary to the vision of President Bola Tinubu.

They urged Umahi to ensure that the coastal road maintains its original route through the coastal communities, saying the proposed diversion would cost significantly more.

According to them, the proposed new route is swampy, has difficult terrain and requires the construction of numerous bridges, unlike the shorter route from Olosunmeta through Araromi, Abe-Oroyo, Ogogoro, Ugbonla, Apata, Awoye, Ugbege, Oghoye, Orere, Agogboro and Ode-Ugborodo, among other communities, along the coastline of Delta State.

In a statement signed by Austin Oboroegbeyi, Dr Benson Enikuomehin, Amaechi Omagbitse and Dr Adeolu Efotan, the stakeholders said: “After exhaustive deliberations by the stakeholders in respect of the coastal highway from Lagos to Calabar, the Ilaje and Itsekiri nations resolved as follows:

“After examining all the empirical facts and circumstances, the Ilaje and Itsekiri have agreed to work together to ensure that the coastal road maintains its original route through the coastal communities.

“Dave Umahi’s claim as to the reason why the road cannot go through these communities is blatant falsehood, in that the cost of constructing a kilometre of road along the coastal route, which includes the Ilaje communities in Ondo State and the Itsekiri communities in Delta State, is about N4 billion to N7.5 billion, whereas the cost of rerouting the road through Umahi’s diversion and manipulation from the coast to the hinterland is a minimum of N7.5 billion to N12 billion.

“The distance from Olosunmeta to the Itsekiri axis in Delta State is between 100 and 110 kilometres. On the other hand, Umahi’s new route will cover between 170 and 190 kilometres, which will significantly increase the length of the road and its cost.

“The new route is swampy, has difficult terrain and requires numerous bridges, unlike the shorter route from Olosunmeta through Araromi, Abe-Oroyo, Ogogoro, Ugbonla, Apata, Awoye, Ugbege, Oghoye, Orere, Agogboro and Ode-Ugborodo, among other communities, along the coastline of Delta State.

“[The stakeholders] agreed to set up a tactical committee consisting of representatives from the Ilaje and Itsekiri ethnic nationalities. Its functions shall, among others, include: making necessary contacts and appealing to the Federal Government to maintain the sanctity of the coastal road as envisioned by Mr President.

“Sensitising, conscientising and mobilising our traditional institutions, youths, women, professionals and other stakeholders to bring their influence to bear in this regard.

“Where possible, legal action should be embarked upon to ensure that justice, equity and fairness prevail.

“Drafting an all-inclusive memorandum, which will include traditional institutions, religious leaders, market women, opinion leaders and all stakeholders in the Niger Delta region of the Ilaje and Itsekiri nations. The memorandum shall be communicated to the appropriate authorities and institutions, explaining why the Lagos-Calabar highway should remain coastal along the Ondo and Delta State corridors.

“An implementation committee should be set up to oversee the mobilisation and coordination of all the resolutions reached by the two ethnic nationalities.”