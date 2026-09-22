Why Brazil speaks first at UN General Assembly: 5 things to know

PHOTO: Abayomi Adeshida

By Safiu Victoria

Every year, world leaders gather at the United Nations General Assembly in New York to discuss major global issues.

This year, the high-level debate begins on Tuesday, September 22. But one question often comes up: Why does Brazil speak first?

Here are five things to know about the tradition.

1. Why Brazil speaks first

Brazil has spoken first since 1947, and this has now become a tradition. According to the United Nations, during the organisation’s early years, no one ever wanted to be the first to speak, and Brazil always ended up volunteering to go first.

The host country, which is United States, always speaks second.

A tradition, not a written rule

There is no UN rule stating that Brazil must always speak first. Instead, the position became an established practice over time.

3. How other countries speak

After the United States speaks, the order is set by a complex system that involves multiple factors. The heads of state usually speak first, followed by heads of government and then other government representatives, such as foreign ministers.

The United Nations says other considerations include geographical balance, the order in which the request to speak was made, and other factors.

4. How long a leader speaks

Speakers are asked to keep their statements to 15 minutes, but in practice a government official can speak as long as he or she likes.

5. Brazil’s opening speech attracts global attention

The General Debate gives countries an opportunity to address the international community about issues important to their governments.

With representatives from all 193 UN member states participating, Brazil’s opening position places its speech at the start of one of the world’s biggest annual diplomatic gatherings.