Double celebration for Sarah Sweets!

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress Sarah Sweets is marking a special day today, as she celebrates her birthday and releases her latest movie on YouTube. The beautiful actress shared stunning photos on Instagram, showcasing her gorgeous looks and setting social media ablaze.

Sarah Sweets expressed her excitement about releasing her new movie on her YouTube channel, Sarah Sweets TV, writing, “I’m excited to share something very special with you. On November 22 (today), I will be releasing my latest movie… This project is close to my heart, and I can’t wait for you all to experience the story, the emotions, the art and the love that went into it.”

The actress didn’t reveal the title of her latest release but mentioned that her birthday will be celebrated in three countries: America, UK, and Nigeria.

A fashiontoast, Sweet Sweets is known to be one of the actresses adding spices to the world of make-believe. She has achieved a milestone in her acting career since debuting in 2012, with the movie “Street Money.” She gained recognition for her lead roles in films like “Eye Of The Triangle” and “Church of The Triangle.” With her latest release, she’s sure to delight her fans andb further establish herself as a talented Nollywood actress.