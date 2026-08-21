Apapa Customs boosts revenue drive with N28bn daily collection

By Godwin Oritse

The Apapa Area One Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has generated N28.1 billion last Tuesday, the highest single day revenue collection in the history of the Command.

The latest feat surpassed the Command’s previous record of N20.1 billion, recorded in September 2025, shortly after the assumption of office of the current Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba.

The new milestone came barely weeks after the Command posted an unprecedented N323 billion single month revenue in July 2026, underscoring the sustained impact of ongoing reforms, improved compliance, enhanced trade facilitation, intelligence-driven interventions and increased efficiency of digital Customs processes.

The latest performance further reinforces the Command’s growing contribution to the Federal Government’s revenue mobilisation drive and its broader efforts to support national development.

According to Oshoba in a statement, the achievement is not simply about figures or records, but about the contribution of the Nigeria Customs Service to the economic wellbeing of Nigerians.

He noted that revenue generated by the Service forms part of government resources used to fund public priorities, including infrastructure, security, education, healthcare and other services that ultimately impact the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

He commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi and the management team of the Service for their continued support for modernisation, automation and reforms aimed at making Customs operations more efficient, transparent and business-friendly.

The command boss also acknowledged the cooperation of compliant importers, exporters, licensed Customs agents and other stakeholders, as well as patriotic Nigerians who have provided actionable intelligence, in achieving this feat.

He stressed that every compliant transaction contributes to national development and urged stakeholders to continue supporting legitimate trade, noting that a stronger revenue base gives the government greater capacity to respond to the needs of the people and create an environment where businesses can thrive.