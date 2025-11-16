DJ Cuppy wants 70 million pounds mansion as birthday gift

By Ayo Onikoyi

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, a disc jockey and daughter of billionaire businessman, Mr Femi Otedola, clocked 33 on November 11, 2025.

In a private conversation with her dad, the daughter, when asked what she wanted for her birthday gift, promptly told her father that she desired her father’s seventy-million-pound estate in St. John’s Wood, London. Cuppy, as she is popularly known, added that she would only turn 33 once.

“Daddy, I would like the St. John’s Wood house. I’ll only turn 33 once.” She graduated from King’s College London in July 2014, with a degree in business and economics. She also earned a master’s degree in music business from New York University in 2015. Cuppy studied for a master’s degree in African studies at the University of Oxford. In 2024, Cuppy became the first British Nigerian to host an opening session at the United Nations General Assembly. Few months ago, the billionaire dad revealed how he bought two properties in Dubai for his other daughter, Temi, as wedding gift.