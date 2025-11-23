Christian communities under siege — PFN

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…as Tinubu, wife, Shettima, others commend PFN @ 40

By Ayoyinka Jegede

Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, has lamented what it described as the targeted killing, rape and displacement of Christians across the country, insisting that there is an ongoing Christian genocide in the country.

National President of PFN, Bishop Wale Oke, warned that it would no longer remain silent in the face of persistent attacks on Christian communities and called on the government to do all it can to stop the killings.

He said this at a dinner PFN held to celebrate its 40 years of existence.

This was just as President Bola Tinubu; his wife, Pastor Oluremi Tinubu; the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, among others, commended PFN for its persistent prayers, which are keeping the nation peaceful, stable and strong.

Oke said: “Our members in their millions all over are praying for this nation every single day as a matter of duty. We do it in our homes, assemblies, services; we fast and pray for Nigeria. \\

“The positive impacts of PFN in this country and beyond are immeasurable. Pentecostals, our members, are everywhere, in every ward, every local government, every state across the country, shining as the light of the world, impacting this nation. Our strongest weapon is spiritual.

Meanwhile, Tinubu, represented at the dinner by his Special Adviser on Policy Communication, Dr Daniel Bwala, said there are communities in Nigeria who, because of their faith, have numerous problems.

He stressed that there are challenges in the country in which Christians have been victims, expressing regret for the loss of lives in the country.

He said: “My administration recognises there are communities in Nigeria who, because of their faith, have become subjects of one form of problem or the other. The administration recognises that there are challenges. The Christians in Nigeria have also been the victims of challenges.

Loss of every life is regrettable. This administration calls upon all citizens of the country to pray, and as you pray, it is the commitment of this administration that we watch over the city.”

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, said steadfast prayers of the saints have resulted in the country’s progress, adding that God is answering prayers by keeping the country stable.

Yilwatda said PFN has been a moral, spiritual compass for the nation, commending the PFN for its remarkable contributions to national unity, moral development and community transformation over the past four decades.

He said: “We must thank PFN, its leaders and members across the country for their prayers which God is answering in several dimensions. PFN has been a moral, spiritual compass for the nation. We have seen stability in several forms through your prayers.

“We are seeing changes and improvements through your prayers. Keep praying for this nation in belief and faith because this country has a bright future and, guided by a moral compass, this nation will not be misled in any form.”