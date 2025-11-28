ASUU urges FG to implement Briggs committee agreement

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Calabar (UniCal) Chapter, has urged the Federal Government to implement the recommendations of the Prof. Nimi Briggs-led committee.

Dr Peter Ubi, the Chairman of ASUU, UniCal chapter, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Calabar.

NAN reports that the Prof. Nimi Briggs-led committee was established by the Federal Government to renegotiate the 2009 Federal Government–ASUU Agreement.

NAN further reports that the committee submitted a draft agreement in 2021 for the government’s approval and signing by both parties.

Ubi said that the Federal Government had bluntly refused to listen to the yearnings of the union.

“After ASUU suspended its strike and issued a one-month ultimatum, the government failed to implement any tangible commitment.

“The union initially demanded African average salaries for professors but shifted to the West African average salaries after the government objected.

“The Federal Government rejected both proposals and presented the Briggs-led committee offer, which ASUU later accepted in the spirit of compromise.

”Our surprise now is that the government has refused to sign the outcome of the Briggs-led committee which it initiated,” he said.

The ASUU chairman said that the union rejected the 35 per cent salary increase offered by the Federal Government because it deviated completely from the Briggs-led committee recommendations.

“The government is using delay tactics, but the position of ASUU has remained unchanged; we stand on the Briggs-led committee agreement,” he said.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, recently announced that the 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement remained the last formally signed pact with the union.

According to him, the 2021 Briggs-led committee draft agreement was not signed but serves as the latest framework for discussions.