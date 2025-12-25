Asake lights up Lagos concert as Osupa, Olamide, Zlatan join him on stage

Afrobeats star Asake delivered a show-stopping performance at the Flytime Fest 2025 Christmas Eve concert, drawing an estimated 20,000 fans to the Eko Convention Center in Lagos.

The singer thrilled the packed arena with a high-energy set that blended some of his biggest hits, including Nzaza and Remember, while also giving fans a taste of new material from his forthcoming album, M$NEY. The performance was marked by elaborate pyrotechnics, a live orchestra and tightly choreographed stage production that kept the crowd on its feet throughout the night.

Fans were further electrified by a series of surprise guest appearances. Asake’s mentor, Olamide, joined him on stage for back-to-back renditions of Amapiano, while Zlatan Ibile appeared for a lively performance of Bust Down.

ASAKE & OLAMIDE ON STAGE AT FLYTIME FEST! 🔥pic.twitter.com/o0qlEVHJAH — 𝗔𝗟𝗕𝗨𝗠 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗦 📀 (@AlbumTalksHQ) December 25, 2025

Fuji legend Osupa also made an unexpected appearance, drawing loud cheers from the audience and adding a nostalgic touch to the night.

King Saheed Osupa joined Asake on stage?! Wowwww I love this so much😭😭😭😭❤️❤️🔥 His verse on Fuji vibes hit harddddd omg 😱🤯 pic.twitter.com/H08EfAJZjx — IamJP 🪖 (@iamjuspat) December 25, 2025

Fresh from a successful run of international tours, Asake’s Lagos homecoming was widely seen as a statement performance, reinforcing his reputation as one of Afrobeats’ most compelling live performers.

The Flytime Fest celebrations continue tonight with the highly anticipated grand finale headlined by Davido, as Lagos remains in a festive mood ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Vanguard News