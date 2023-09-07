Asake sells out 19k Barclays Centre in US ahead September 8 concert

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats superstar, Asake has completely sold out the iconic 19,000-capacity Brooklyn Center in New York ahead of his highly-anticipated concert on September 8.

Asake, who recently achieved a remarkable feat by selling out the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena and delivering an electrifying performance in London, becomes the first Afrobeats artist to ever headline and sell out the Barclays Centre.

The show in New York is part of his headlining tour across North America before meeting his esteemed fans in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, and Washington DC.

The concert, titled ‘Work Of Art,’ is expected to draw a crowd of 19,000 fans, making it one of the biggest concerts for a Nigerian artist in the USA in 2023.

Asake brings the ‘Work of Art’ Tour to Brooklyn on Friday, September 8th as he is set to thrill the audience with electrifying performances of hit songs from his recently-released sophomore album titled ‘Work Of Art,’ and his record-breaking/chart-topping debut album,’ Mr Money with the VIbe.’

This is another significant milestone for Asake who recently won two awards at the 2023 Headies Awards.

He clinched the ‘Next Rated Award’ and the prestigious Album of the Year award ahead of other talented artistes like Davido, Rema, Burna Boy, and Omah Lay.