Subdue the stranger with your voice, by Funmi Komolafe

Beloved, we mentioned the efficacy of the grace of God in our last edition.

Today, we’ll consider strangers in our lives and how to overcome them.

First, we want to attempt to define what can be referred to as a stranger in one’s life.

Here we aren’t talking about visitors or strangers that visit and leave. These are strangers in the physical sense but we are discussing strangers in the spiritual sense and the physical sense but not in human form.

An infection to a doctor is a stranger in the body of the patient. Such a stranger has made the patient uncomfortable that is why the patient has gone to see the doctor.

In the same way, some issues of life are strangers to our spiritual life. They prevent us from reaching our goals. They are often times, obstacles to the fulfillment of the word of God in our lives.

When faced with this, what do we do? Like the patient, we need to run to the one who is the great physician, JESUS.

How do we know Jesus is the great physician? We know because we have read stories of how the woman with the issue of blood was healed, we are familiar with the story of blind Bartimaeus, the healing of Peter’s mother in law, etc.

More important, is the casting out of demons.

Matthew 8 vs. 28-34 ( KJV) tells us the story: “ And when he was come to the other side into the country of the Gergesenes, there met him two possessed with devils, coming out of the tombs, exceeding fierce, so that no man might pass by that way.

And, behold, they cried out, saying, What have we to do with thee, Jesus, thou Son of God? Art thou come hither to torment us before the time?

And there was a good way off from them an herd of many swine feeding.

So the devils besought him, saying, if thou cast us out, suffer us to go away into the herd of swine.

And he said unto them, Go. And when they were come out, they went into the herd of swine: and, behold, the whole herd of swine ran violently down a steep place into the sea, and perished in the waters”.

Brethren, poverty, barrenness, loneliness, miscarriage, illness, stagnation, etc. are all strangers to your life.

As long as these issues remain in one’s life, the person cannot be fulfilled.

The solution therefore is to cast them out of your life. This you cannot do alone unless of course you invite God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Ghost into your life.

Why? Matthew 8 vs. 18 tells us: “Verily I say unto you, Whatsoever ye shall bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever ye shall loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven”

Beloved, once the bondage of barrenness is loosened in heaven, multiple babies would roll into the womb that was closed or called barren.

But the bondage may not be loose unless the person that bears the burden is fed up with the situation.

When you get fed up with something, you need to do something about it to set yourself free.

As a Christian, the only option available to you is JESUS.

Psalm 18 vs. 44-46: “ As soon as they hear of me, they shall obey me: the strangers shall submit themselves unto me.

The strangers shall fade away, and be afraid out of their close places.

The LORD liveth: and blessed be my rock; and let the God of my salvation be exalted.”

Note the action of hearing. _ As soon as they hear of me”. Whose voice is the Bible referring to? The voice of God .However, demons will not be chased out of one’s life, if the person does not cry unto God.

There must be a voice from earth that heaven will respond to before a yoke is broken.

The cases of Hannah and the blind Bartimeaus present us with real examples.

The Bible records that Hannah was in bitterness of soul and she cried to the Lord to give her a male child.

Heaven responded to her cry first with Priest Eli telling her that God would answer her prayers but more importantly, Heaven responded to her cry when she conceived and gave birth to Samuel.

Beloved, cries to put an end to oppression, physical or spiritual aren’t easy. It’s not just about shouting but cries with fervent prayer and possibly fasting to God.

In the name of Jesus, every unwanted stranger in your marriage, in your life, working against your elevation in life shall perish and be put to naught in the name of Jesus.

Sister, perhaps you have discussed with many people about your marriage being threatened by a strange woman somewhere, or the stress in your marriage is as a result of inability to have children or worries over failure to get a life partner, poverty or stagnation.

All these issues have ears. They can hear, so you need to speak to that condition to vacate your life.

Failure to call them out to vacate your life means you are tolerating them and as long as your tolerate these obstacles, they will remain with you and you may be in perpetual bondage. God forbid!

Beloved, perhaps yours is the case of a strange woman threatening your marriage because of your condition, don’t fight anybody. Simply, take your case to God in prayer. The merciful God will not only answer you, he will chase the stranger away.

Recently, I came across the story of a man whose marriage has been barren for some years. God intervened and his wife has given birth to a baby girl.

However, he fell for the bad advise of some people by taking a second wife. Who also has not had any child yet. Now, the man is happy and does not want to have anything to do with the second wife any longer.

This is trouble for him. If he decides to do away with the woman as he plans to, she might destroy him physically and spiritually.

He would therefore need to cry to God to help him out of the situation.

Many men have fallen into the hands of strange women like this man because of wrong advise and pressure from relations and “ unfriendly friends” . ( Apology to Pastor J.T. Kalejaiye of R.C.C.G.

Beloved, it doesn’t matter how long you have been coping with a challenge in your marriage, within your family, in the office or anywhere, once that situation hears the still small voice of the Holy Spirit, it is over.

However, the Almighty God must first hear your voice before you get a reply.

Do not lose hope, do not be frightened. Kick fear and doubt out of your life and you will see God appear.

Enough of your cries to man. Cry unto God, the author and finisher of our faith .

Cry to the Almighty God and the Hosts of Heaven will respond to you.

In the same of Jesus, you will end this year with a better story.

To achieve this, you need to be vibrant with your spiritual life.

The Lord reigns over all challenges.