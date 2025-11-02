Anambra election: Prove you’ve turned a new page, Atiku tells INEC’s Amupitan

INEC Chairman, Amupitan

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has challenged the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, to demonstrate a renewed commitment to transparency and credibility as Anambra State prepares for its governorship election next weekend.

In a statement released on his official X handle, Atiku said the November 8 poll—one of the nation’s off-cycle elections—offers a significant test for the electoral umpire and an opportunity to rebuild public trust in Nigeria’s electoral system.

He described the election as a “unique opportunity to end the era of poor governance” in Anambra State while preventing what he alleged to be the ruling All Progressives Congress’ (APC) “notorious pattern of snatching and running away with the mandate of the people.”

Atiku urged voters in the state to rally behind the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidates, Nwosu Chima John and Nwobu Geoffrey Ndubisi, whom he said possess the leadership qualities needed to usher in “a new era of prosperity and economic stability.”

The former Vice President called on INEC under Amupitan’s leadership to use the election to show the world that it has “turned a new page” and is ready to protect the integrity of Nigeria’s democracy.

He emphasised that Nigerians and the international community will be watching closely to see whether the Commission conducts a free, fair, and credible election devoid of manipulation.

Atiku also encouraged registered voters in Anambra to participate actively and mobilise support for the ADC, expressing optimism that the state—renowned for its historic contributions to national development—can once again set a positive example.

“Anambra is a place with so many good histories about our great country,” he said. “I believe that yet again, Ndi Anambra will open the chapter of a new beginning in Nigeria where the African Democratic Congress will bring lasting prosperity, peace, and stability to our country.”

Read full statement below:

“The Anambra State governorship election next weekend is one in the number of off cycle elections according to the country’s election timetable.

“But, rather than being like any other, the election to elect the next governor of Anambra State on November 8 offers a unique opportunity to end the era of poor governance in the state in addition to ensuring that the ruling All Progressive Congress does not get the chance of practicing its notoriety of snatching and running away with the mandate of the people.

“The election next weekend calls our consciousness to a moment when we must rally round the candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Nwosu Chima John and Nwobu Geoffrey Ndubisi to lead Anambra State to a new era of prosperity and economic stability.

“The election is also an opportunity for the electoral umpire under the leadership of Prof Joash Amupitan, SAN to prove to the world that it has turned a new page, and that the integrity of our election would not be sacrificed for the satisfaction of the ruling party.

“It is therefore important, that every registered voter in Anambra not only determines to vote, but must mobilize huge support for the candidate of the ADC.

“Anambra is a place with so many good history about our great country. I believe that yet again, Ndi Anambra will open the chapter of a new beginning in Nigeria where African Democratic Congress (ADC) would bring lasting prosperity, peace and stability to our country”.