5 times Donald Trump has been involved with Nigeria

US President Donald Trump has had a complex and sometimes contentious relationship with Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation.

From diplomatic engagement and security cooperation to controversial rhetoric and threats of military action, Trump’s interactions have been closely watched at home and abroad.

Read Also: Trump threatens military action in Nigeria over ‘killing of Christians’

Here are five notable moments:

1. 2017 — Phone call with (then) President Muhammadu Buhari on terrorism cooperation

Shortly after taking office, Trump placed a phone call to President Muhammadu Buhari, expressing the US’s willingness to support Nigeria’s fight against Boko Haram and other extremist groups destabilising the country.

The call signalled continuity in US–Nigeria relations, particularly around security collaboration, at a time when the insurgency was wreaking havoc in Nigeria’s northeast. The two leaders reportedly discussed intelligence sharing, military assistance and strengthening diplomatic ties.

2. 2018 — First Sub-Saharan African leader received by Trump

In April 2018, Buhari made history as the first sub-Saharan African leader to visit the Trump White House.

The meeting placed US–Nigeria relations in the spotlight, with both presidents highlighting shared interests in counter-terrorism, trade and American investment in Nigeria’s energy sector. Trump praised Buhari’s anti-corruption efforts, but also pressed for stronger economic reforms that could boost bilateral commerce.

The visit signalled Washington’s recognition of Nigeria’s role as a strategic diplomatic and security partner in Africa.

Trump & Buhari in 2018

3. 2018 — The “Shithole Countries” controversy

That same year, Trump was widely reported to have referred to African nations—including Nigeria—as “shithole countries” during a closed-door immigration meeting with US lawmakers.

The derogatory remark sparked fierce global backlash, especially across Africa, where leaders, civil societies and media figures condemned the language as racist and disrespectful.

The White House denied the wording, but the episode strained US–Africa relations and deepened perceptions of the Trump administration as dismissive of the continent.

4. 2019 — Travel ban on Nigerians

In 2019, the Trump administration expanded its travel ban to include Nigeria, citing concerns over security vetting and information-sharing protocols.

The decision restricted certain categories of immigration, affecting Nigerians seeking permanent residency in the United States.

The move caused diplomatic tensions and domestic frustration, given Nigeria’s large diaspora in the US and its status as one of Africa’s most important economies. Critics said the ban unfairly targeted Nigeria, while supporters argued it was a national-security measure.

5. 2025 — Threats of US military intervention

In his more recent public commentary, Trump suggested that the US could launch military operations—either ground troops or airstrikes—in Nigeria over alleged killings of Christians.

The comments drew strong criticism within Nigeria, where many analysts argued that religious violence in the country affects both Muslims and Christians. Nigerian officials pushed back against the remarks, defending the nation’s sovereignty and warning against external interference.