Breaking: Trump threatens military action in Nigeria over ‘killing of Christians’

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport on October 31, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo by Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP.

President Donald Trump of the Untied States of America, USA, has threatened military action in Nigeria over ‘killing of Christians’.

Trump had, on Friday, said that Christians in Nigeria are facing an “existential threat,” calling on American lawmakers to investigate “mass slaughter”.

In fact, named Nigeria a “country of particular concern” – a State Department designation for nations “engaged in severe violations of religious freedom.”

Reacting, President Bola Tinubu dismissed the description of Nigeria as a nation hostile to religious freedom, insisting that the country remains committed to protecting the rights of citizens of all faiths.

Tinubu said: “Religious freedom and tolerance have been a core tenet of our collective identity and shall always remain so. Nigeria opposes religious persecution and does not encourage it.”

Read the full response HERE.

Trump’s threat

Making the threat on Saturday, Trump threatened to send US forces into Nigeria with “guns-a-blazing” if Africa’s most populous country does not stem what he described as the killing of Christians by Islamists.

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” he said on Truth Social.

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet.”

Vanguard News





Vanguard News