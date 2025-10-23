Zamfara APC defends unity, commends Tinubu’s efforts on insecurity

By Nnasom David

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed recent comments by Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, describing them as attempts to cause division within the party.

The party also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his ongoing efforts to tackle insecurity across the country.

In a statement issued by the APC State Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, the party said Shinkafi’s remarks were not true.

According to the statement, the APC remains united under the leadership of key figures such as the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, former governors Abdul’aziz Yari, Ahmad Sani Yarima, and Mamuda Shinkafi.

The party said this unity contributed to its recent victory in the Kaura-Namoda South State Assembly by-election, where it defeated the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The Zamfara APC has never been more united than it is today. Our leaders are working together to strengthen the party and ensure continued progress,” the statement read in part.

The party urged members to remain focused and avoid distractions, adding that it would not tolerate acts capable of undermining its stability.

Meanwhile, the APC expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for his confidence in appointing Matawalle as Minister of State for Defence and for his administration’s “proactive approach to addressing insecurity” nationwide.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to supporting federal and state efforts aimed at restoring peace and development in Zamfara and across Nigeria.