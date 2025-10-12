You’ve lost legitimacy to lead Akwa Ibom PDP, stakeholders tell Aniekan Akpan

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO — Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State have declared that the embattled State Chairman, Elder Aniekan Akpan, has lost legitimacy to lead or make decisions for the party following conflicting directives from the national leadership.

The crisis deepened after the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, announced on October 1 the dissolution of the Akwa Ibom State Working Committee (SWC) led by Akpan, a decision reportedly approved by the National Working Committee (NWC).

However, the next day, the dissolved SWC, with the backing of the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, rejected the dissolution, plunging the state chapter into confusion and further widening divisions within the PDP.

In a statement issued Sunday in Uyo, the PDP Advocates for Peace and Justice, a group of concerned stakeholders, condemned a recent meeting convened by Akpan where loyalists allegedly passed a vote of confidence on him.

The group’s chairman, Dr. Tom FredFish, described the gathering as “illegal, desperate, and misleading,” insisting that Akpan no longer has constitutional authority to act on behalf of the PDP.

“PDP Advocates for Peace and Justice condemns the so-called ‘crucial meeting’ convened by the sacked former chairman of the PDP in Akwa Ibom State, Elder Aniekan Akpan, as a desperate attempt to regain relevance after months of silence during the party’s most critical moment,” the statement read.

“It is embarrassing that after five months of inaction following Governor Umo Eno’s defection to the APC, Akpan has suddenly remembered to ‘unite the party’—only after being officially removed by the PDP National Working Committee.”

The stakeholders emphasized that Akpan’s purported leadership has no legal standing.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Aniekan Akpan has been sacked by the National Leadership of the PDP. He no longer holds any constitutional authority to convene meetings or speak for the party. Any so-called vote of confidence obtained under his supervision is null, void, and politically irrelevant,” the group asserted.

The statement further recognized Hon. Igwat Umoren as the authentic and legitimate State Chairman working in collaboration with the national leadership to rebuild the party’s structures, restore internal democracy, and reposition the PDP ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“This new leadership represents renewal, unity, and progress within the PDP in Akwa Ibom. It is an open secret that Akpan has been fraternizing with the APC while pretending to remain in the PDP. No one can serve two masters,” FredFish added.

The group urged Akpan to “stop deceiving the public, quit the PDP, and formally register with his new political home — the APC.”

It maintained that the Akwa Ibom PDP has “moved forward with fresh leadership, a clear vision, and renewed strength,” insisting that no amount of political drama by “a former chairman seeking relevance” will derail the party’s renewed commitment to unity, justice, and victory.