YEDI, grassroot soccer champion Youth mental health through SKILLZ Program

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

As Nigeria joins the global community to mark World Mental Health Day 2025, the Youth Empowerment and Development Initiative (YEDI), in partnership with Grassroot Soccer, has called on government and stakeholders to prioritize mental wellbeing as a key component of humanitarian response — especially for young people living in communities affected by poverty, violence, or displacement.

This year’s global theme, “Mental Health in Humanitarian Emergencies,” highlights the urgent need for inclusive mental health programs that support vulnerable populations navigating the emotional toll of crises, conflict, and public health emergencies.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of YEDI, Tomisin Adeoye emphasized the importance of youth-centered interventions.

“Many young people in Nigeria face emotional distress, misinformation, and isolation particularly those in underserved communities,” she said. “Through SKILLZ, we equip youth with the tools to understand their emotions, support their peers, and build healthier relationships. It’s not just education — it’s transformation.”

YEDI’s SKILLZ Program, delivered with technical support from Grassroot Soccer, combines sports-based learning, peer mentorship, and interactive dialogue to break down stigma, promote emotional literacy, and strengthen resilience among adolescents. The program currently runs in secondary schools and community centers across Lagos, reaching hundreds of young people weekly.

With the support of trained peer educators young leaders who serve as relatable role models SKILLZ sessions foster open conversations around mental health, helping participants build confidence and envision brighter futures.

The curriculum also tackles widespread misconceptions about mental health, reinforcing key truths such as:

Mental health conditions are not caused by witchcraft, mental illnesses are not contagious, managing anger can improve relationships and overall wellbeing, People living with mental health conditions deserve understanding and support.

Adeoye stressed that addressing mental health “is not a luxury, but a necessity for building peaceful, resilient, and equitable societies,” calling on government agencies, development partners, and civil society organizations to invest more in mental health education and support services for young people.

As YEDI and Grassroot Soccer continue to expand the SKILLZ program in Lagos and beyond, their joint efforts are contributing to a growing movement to destigmatize mental health and empower youth to thrive even in the face of adversity.