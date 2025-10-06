YABATECH, Semicolon ties knot on human capital development

r-l: The rector, Yaba College of Technology, Dr Engr Ibraheem Abdul, presenting the institution’s souvenir to the principal partners of Semicolon Africa Limited, Dr. And Mrs. Sam Immanuel at the signing of Memorandum of Understanding on Human Capital Development at the college.

By Marvelous Allen

The Rector, Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Dr. Engr. Ibraheem Abdul, has reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to building the capacity of Nigerian youths through strategic partnerships designed to drive innovation and skills development.



Engr. Abdul made this known during a formal engagement with Semicolon Africa Limited, a leading technology training and talent development organization, held recently at the College.



According to the Rector, YABATECH’s collaboration with Semicolon is not new, as both institutions have long worked together to promote human capital development and digital innovation.



“Our journey has not started today; we have been working together,” he said. “This partnership has grown and advanced to the next level, and we are ensuring that it continues and becomes more formalized.”



Engr. Abdul emphasized that investment in human capital remains critical to national growth, describing it as a pillar of sustainable development.



“The issue of building the capacity of our citizens is paramount. We must focus on developing the capability of our people, because those ones are even more important,” he stated. “Investments in their development cannot be overemphasized.”



He commended Semicolon Africa for its continuous efforts in training Nigerian youths and empowering them with relevant skills for global competitiveness.



“I want to thank Semicolon for their investments in the Nigerian landscape. They are partnering with us to develop capabilities that will help our students become part of innovative solutions,” the rector added.



Engr. Abdul further noted that YABATECH is ready to embrace new ideas and innovations that will enhance learning, promote entrepreneurship, and create opportunities for students to thrive in a technology-driven world.



The College and Semicolon formalized their collaboration through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which will provides a stronger framework for training, mentorship, and innovation-focused initiatives.



Speaking shortly before the signing of the MoU, the Chief Executive Officer of Semicolon Africa, Mr. Sam Immanuel, said the organization’s focus is to train young people to become employable and self-reliant in today’s competitive job market.



“To address the problem of youth unemployment, our primary focus has been to train people to get jobs,” he said.



“We train professionals in engineering and technology, including those who may not have had formal education, equipping them with practical skills needed in the industry.”



He noted that the organization continues to receive commendations for its work in human capital development, adding that since 2019, Semicolon has partnered with a business school in the United Kingdom to enhance its training programmes.



According to him, the new phase of collaboration with Yaba College of Technology aims to strengthen the town-and-gown relationship between the institution and the private sector.



“We are particularly passionate about fostering the town and gown relationship with Yaba College of Technology. It is indeed a privilege to embark on this next phase of our collaboration, and I am excited to see how we will work together to empower more young people and drive innovation,” he added.



Semicolon, established to bridge the gap between education and employment, has trained hundreds of young Nigerians in software engineering, data analysis, and product design, helping many secure jobs both locally and internationally.



Earlier in his remarks, the Director of the Centre for Linkages, Partnership and International Relations, Dr. Moshood Ajala, described Semicolon as a reliable ally of the institution, one that has shown genuine commitment to empowering students and promoting employability through technology-driven initiatives.



According to him, Semicolon has over the years maintained a strong relationship with YABATECH, actively participating in its programmes and events aimed at equipping students with relevant skills for the modern workplace.



“They have been a good partner to the College. Their focus aligns with ours, which is about human capital development,” the Director said. “Semicolon has a hub that trains students, and when they are certified, they are given opportunities to leverage their skills through collaborations with various organisations.”



Dr. Ajala further appreciated Semicolon for its continuous motivation and inspiration to both staff and students, stressing that such partnerships are essential for national development and for bridging the gap between academia and industry.