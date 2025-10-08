WhatsApp set to replace phone numbers with usernames

WhatsApp is testing a major update that could let users connect without sharing their phone numbers.

Instead, users will be able to create unique usernames — similar to Instagram, Telegram, or X — marking one of the biggest privacy shifts in the app’s history, according to reports.

The feature, spotted in WhatsApp’s beta testing programme, will allow people to chat and join groups using usernames rather than phone numbers.

This aims to give users more privacy and control, especially in large groups or business chats where sharing numbers can feel intrusive.

Leaked screenshots show a new “Username” field in user profiles, allowing people to pick unique handles and hide their numbers if they choose.

While the update could make WhatsApp more like a social platform, it also raises concerns about username squatting and impersonation.

WhatsApp is expected to introduce verification tools to prevent misuse.

The username feature is still in testing.

If successful, it could transform how over two billion people connect on WhatsApp — making the app less about numbers and more about names.

Vanguard News