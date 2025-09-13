FCC warns public against fake Facebook, WhatsApp accounts

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has alerted Nigerians about the circulation of a fake Facebook and WhatsApp account purporting to belong to its Acting Executive Chairman, Kayode Oladele.

In a press statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs & Communication of the Commission, Mr. Chizea C.C., on Saturday, the Commission said the fraudulent operators of the account are using Oladele’s photograph to send friend requests to unsuspecting Nigerians.

According to the Commission, the impostors falsely claim that the Acting Executive Chairman is offering recruitment opportunities and political appointments.

The statement read: “The Commission hereby wishes to inform the general public that Hon. Kayode Oladele does not own or operate any Facebook or WhatsApp account for the purpose of recruitment, employment, or political appointments. Members of the public are strongly advised not to accept any friend requests or engage with such fraudulent accounts in any way.

“Those who may have already accepted such requests are advised to immediately block and report the fake accounts to the appropriate security agencies to avoid falling victim to online scams.

“The Federal Character Commission remains committed to safeguarding its integrity and protecting the public from fraudulent schemes. Kindly be guided and have nothing to do with these fraudsters.”