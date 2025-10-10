Vision without eyes: FNSB celebrates seven decades of impact, inclusion

By Esther Onyegbula

The Federal Nigeria Society for the Blind (FNSB) has called on Nigerians to renew their commitment to supporting the empowerment and inclusion of visually impaired persons across the country.

Speaking at the Society’s 70th Anniversary Gala and Fundraising Dinner in Lagos, Chairman of the Executive Council, Mrs. Arit Tunde-Imoyo, said the theme of the celebration, “Vision Without Eyes: Striving for Excellence,” reflects the organization’s belief that true vision goes beyond physical sight—it is about purpose, perseverance, and transforming limitations into possibilities.

Tunde-Imoyo noted that through its Vocational Training Centre (VTC) in Oshodi, the Society has empowered more than 5,000 blind men and women with education and practical skills that promote independence and productivity.

“Our mission goes beyond rehabilitation to include restoration. Through the Eye Bank for Sight Restoration, we help those for whom blindness is curable regain their sight. Every life touched reminds us that blindness does not mean the end of opportunity,” she said.

Tunde-Imoyo appealed for more volunteers and professionals to join the Society’s committees and council, saying the organization’s future depends on collective effort and sustained public support.

“The funds raised at this gala will help us sustain and expand our programmes, upgrade training facilities, and introduce new technologies to prepare our trainees for a changing world. Every contribution tonight is an investment in human potential,” she added.

The highlight of the event was a fashion show by students of the Vocational Training Centre, showcasing their creativity and craftsmanship.

In his remarks, a member of the FNSB Council and Chairman of the Strategy Committee, Dr. Goddie Isibo, described the 70-year journey as one of giving hope and restoring dignity to people who had lost it.

He explained that many beneficiaries of the Society’s programmes were once professionals who became blind as adults, noting that through training and technology, they have been able to rebuild their careers.

“With software, our trainees can use computers to work as accountants, human resource managers, and other professionals. We give people a second chance to live meaningful, productive lives,” Isibo said.

He added that the Society’s achievements are made possible through public donations rather than government funding, urging individuals and organizations to continue supporting its work.

Another member of the Executive Council, Mr. Woji Weli, emphasized the importance of inclusion and public understanding of the challenges faced by the blind.

“Nigerians must recognize that the blind are, first of all, humans. Their needs must be acknowledged and supported. From prevention to rehabilitation, there’s a lot individuals, corporations, and the government can do to improve their quality of life,” Weli said.

Vice Chairman of the Society and Chairperson of the Organizing Committee, Mrs. Oluyemisi Daramola, said the event was also aimed at celebrating the achievements of the trainees.

“All the items on display tonight were produced by our students. Many of them have gone on to become employers of labour. One of our ex-trainees in Osogbo now exports his products to the US and UK—and he is totally blind,” Daramola said.

Founded before Nigeria’s independence, the Federal Nigeria Society for the Blind has, for seven decades, remained committed to rehabilitating, educating, and empowering visually impaired persons.

The organization’s leaders reaffirmed their vision to continue the work for generations to come, ensuring that blindness never limits opportunity or human potential.

According to the Executive Secretary of FNSB, Mr. Oluwamayowa Oke, “The 70th Anniversary of the Federal Nigeria Society for the Blind is a deeply meaningful milestone for us. It’s not just about looking back at seventy years of impact, but about celebrating the people who made it possible, our past chairmen, council members, dedicated staff, and the families who have stood with us through the journey.

“Tonight, we honoured them with long-service and recognition awards, and we also celebrated our partners and donors whose consistent support has kept our mission alive.

“This gala is both a moment of gratitude and a renewed call for support. We invite more individuals, institutions, and corporate organizations to partner with us to help sustain our training programmes at the Vocational Training Centre, Oshodi, our Eye Bank for Sight Restoration, and our work of giving hope and purpose to blind and visually impaired persons across Nigeria. Together, we can continue to make blindness not a limitation, but a story of courage and achievement.”