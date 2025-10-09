World Sight Day: Nigeria to benefit from Bloomberg’s $75m vision initiative

…joins Bloomberg Philanthropies’ global initiative to improve eye care, to screen 11.5m people

…to distribute 7m pairs of eyeglasses, restore sight of 250,000 people

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS Nigeria joins the rest of the commemorate World Sight Day 2025, Thursday, Sightsavers disclosed that Nigeria along with other countries will benefit from Bloomberg’s $75 million Vision Initiative.

This as made known in a statement issued by Sightsavers, which explained that Philanthropies recently announced a new $75 million Vision Initiative to tackle untreated vision impairment in low and middle income countries and the United States.

The statement read in part “As part of this effort, international development organisation Sightsavers will work with Ministries of Health and Education in Nigeria to enhance vision and eye health services. This includes training health workers and teachers in basic eye health screening; provision of eye examinations and glasses; and outreach in the community, workplaces, schools, and to out-of-school children.

According to the statement, “Overall, the Bloomberg Philanthropies Vision Initiative will conduct vision screenings for 11.5 million people, distribute nearly seven million pairs of eyeglasses, and restore sight for 250,000 people through cataract surgeries in the United States, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Kenya and Nigeria.

“Bloomberg Philanthropies’ announcement complements Sightsavers’ call this World Sight Day (9 October) for further action to reduce the global burden of avoidable vision impairment such as uncorrected refractive errors and cataracts.”

However, the statement pointed out that Vision and eye care is often a ‘missing’ topic in health and development priorities, but at least 1 billion people worldwide – that’s one in eight of us – have an untreated or preventable vision impairment. It is an important element of achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.Increased investment in eye care from governments, philanthropists and organisations will unlock the potential for more people in Nigeria to learn, earn and prosper.

According to the statement, “New research from IAPB, Seva Foundation and Fred Hollows Foundation estimates that addressing preventable vision impairment by 2030 would return US$2.45 billion to the country’s economy.

“Eye health interventions including cataract surgery and glasses are cost-effective, with an estimated return on investment in low to middle income countries of US$28 for every dollar invested.

“Yet, the right to sight is not universal. More than 85% of people with vision impairment live in low and middle income countries. Shockingly, 70% of people with refractive error in Africa do not have the glasses they need.”

It also lamented that, “Women also account for more than half of blindness and visual impairment across the world.”

Meanwhile, quoting the Country Director, Sightsavers, Prof Joy Shua’ibu, as saying: “Making eye care a priority will be transformational for people, communities, and nations. Good eye health can reduce inequities, get more children in school and enable more adults to work. Access to glasses and cataract surgery will boost learning and economic productivity.”

It is estimated that prioritising vision and eye care in Nigeria could generate the equivalent of 70,641 school years. The impact that access to glasses can have is seen through stories such as Sa’id, a 12-year-old boy in Kaduna, Nigeria.

Sa’id enjoys running with friends, reading and learning at school. However, he was unhappy because he struggled with his eyesight. He couldn’t see clearly and, when he was asked to read at school, he had to move close to the board. Thanks to a Sightsavers project that trains teachers in basic eye health screening, Sai’d was diagnosed with refractive error and given glasses.

Reflecting on the support, Sa’id says: “I was happy when my teacher said I had a problem with my eye. I will be very happy because I want to be able to see everything from afar. I will be happy when I’m able to see well.”

Prof Shua’ibu adds: “At Sightsavers, we are proud of our efforts to improve access to vision and eye care services, including our new partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies and our ongoing work with governments, donors, decision-makers, NGOs, and other partners.

“We hope Bloomberg Philanthropies’ investment will spur additional global and national commitments. We need leadership and commitments, funding and partnerships, to make avoidable vision impairment truly avoidable.”

Sightsavers supports the wider call from the IAPB to make eye care a priority and put people at the heart of efforts. It also complements the World Health Organization’s efforts to raise awareness of eye health and advocate for universal access to eye care services.