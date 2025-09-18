Awosika, Sanwo-Olu task stakeholders on inclusive, tech-driven learning for visually impaired

By Efe Onodjae

The Board Chairman of Access Bank, Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika, and the wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, have called for greater access to inclusive, technology-driven education for blind and visually impaired persons in Nigeria.

They made the call at the stakeholders’ conference to mark the 70th anniversary of the Federal Nigeria Society for the Blind (FNSB), held at the Vocational Training Centre, FIIRO Road, Oshodi, Lagos.

Delivering the keynote address on the theme “Vision Without Eyes: Striving for Excellence”, Awosika said blindness should not be viewed as a barrier to achievement, citing examples from global icons such as Stevie Wonder and Louis Braille. She stressed that true vision lies in the mind and willpower, not merely physical sight.

“Driving inclusion and excellence in the 21st century calls us to re-examine our collective responsibility. Inclusion is no longer a matter of charity; it is a matter of justice, equity, and progress,” she said.

Awosika urged government to strengthen implementation of the 2018 Disability Act to ensure accessible infrastructure, inclusive education, and equal employment opportunities. She also called on corporate organisations, civil society, and development partners to support assistive technologies, inclusive hiring practices, and vocational training for the visually impaired.

In her remarks, Sanwo-Olu, represented by Oyinda Ogunsanwo Emmanuel, commended the FNSB for seven decades of impact, stressing that disability should never translate to inability.

“As First Lady of Lagos State, I pledge my support and that of the government to champion the rights of the visually impaired. Persons with disabilities possess unique skills that must be nurtured in an enabling environment,” she said.

She added that the Sanwo-Olu administration remains committed to enhancing the welfare and contributions of persons with disabilities under its THEMES Plus Agenda.