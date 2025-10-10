Visa Overstay: FG launches Post-Amnesty Programme for foreign nationals

By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja — The Federal Government has announced the commencement of a Post-Amnesty Voluntary Return and Documentation Programme (PAVRDP) for foreign nationals who failed to take advantage of the recently concluded Expired Visa Initiative (Amnesty), which ended on September 30, 2025.

According to a statement issued on Friday night in Abuja by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and signed by its Public Relations Officer, ACI Akinsola Akinlabi, the new programme will begin on October 13, 2025.

Akinlabi explained that the initiative targets foreigners who have overstayed their visas or breached immigration regulations without regularizing their status.

The NIS directed all affected individuals to report to the nearest Immigration Command for registration and documentation, where their cases will be assessed individually in line with the Immigration Act, 2015, and other relevant regulations.

The Service warned that foreign nationals who fail to comply with the directive would face arrest, detention, deportation, and possible long-term entry bans.

It also cautioned individuals, companies, and organizations against aiding or harbouring illegal immigrants, noting that such actions remain punishable under Nigerian law.

Reaffirming its commitment to orderly migration management, the NIS said the programme aims to enhance national security while promoting compliance with immigration laws through effective documentation and regulation of foreign residents.