Video: Kano Pillars fans invade pitch, attack referees after 3SC grab late equaliser

Some irate fans attacked match officials during Kano Pillars’ Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) match against Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) on Sunday.

Kano Pillars running after the ref after Shooting Stars equalised against Kano Pillars.



The chaos erupted at the final whistle after Shooting Stars netted a dramatic late equaliser in the tense encounter at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

Mustapha Jibrin had given Kano Pillars an early lead in the ninth minute, but deep into added time, Adams Mustapha struck for 3SC to level the score — a goal that infuriated sections of the home supporters.

At full-time, part of the crowd invaded the pitch and attacked the match officials.

Videos circulating on social media show pitch invaders charging at the referees, hurling objects and throwing punches.

Some 3SC players and officials were also caught in the assault, with Ismail Ayodele and Adams Agba’a reportedly sustaining head injuries.

Security operatives were forced to fire teargas to disperse the crowd and safely evacuate the victims from the scene.

Vanguard News