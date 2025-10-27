Victor Wembanyama makes history as Spurs thrash Nets

Wembanyama

By Enitan Abdultawab

Victor Wembanyama has made history in San Antonio Spurs’ victory against Brooklyn Nets, becoming the first player in NBA history to record 100 points and 15 blocks in the first three games of the regular season.

San Antonio Spurs overcame blowing a 26-point lead to win 118-107 and keep their undefeated start to the season – a blistering run of form.

With nine minutes remaining in the third quarter, the home team had an 81-55 lead, but the Nets’ 26-7 surge cut the gap to 88-81.

The team sealed up the match in the fourth quarter via a very impressive performance, which included a 10-0 run.

The Victor Wembayama-inspired team now sit top of the Eastern Conference standings with a perfect 3-0 record to begin the new campaign.

In his first three games of the season, 21-year-old Wembanyama became the first player in NBA history to score 100 points or more and dish out 15 assists.

The Frenchman is the only player to have surpassed all three digits in the first three games of an NBA season, especially when you include his 40+ rebounds.

The silver medallist from Paris 2024 now leads the league in blocks per game (6.0), and no centre has scored more than 33.3 points per game.

After injury kept him out for most of last season, the French star looks like he has a strong case to win the 2025-26 KIA MVP with these kinds of performances if he keeps them up.