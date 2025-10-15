UniCal evicts staff from quarters amid outcry

UNICAL

The management of the University of Calabar (UniCal) has evicted some of its staff from the institution’s quarters in order to accommodate the junior staff and curb unethical practices.

The Spokesperson for the institution, Mr Eyo Effiong made the remark while speaking with newsmen in Calabar on Tuesday.

Effiong said the governing council of the school directed some staff to vacate the Boys’ Quarters (BQs) after evidence showed that they rented them out to students and outsiders.

“Letters were issued notifying them that the ownership of the quarters have been revoked, and occupants were asked to vacate on or before April 30, 2025,” he explained.

The Spokesperson further said investigations revealed that the staff collected between ₦80,000 and ₦350,000 yearly from students and outsiders while paying the university much less.

He described the practice as unethical and embarrassing to the university, adding that the institution also discovered security threats linked to some of the occupants.

According to him, the reclaimed apartments will be reallocated directly to junior staff through the university’s housing department to ensure accountability and proper rent deductions.

“This policy affects all senior staff who misused the facility, not just professors; and those with genuine grievances can approach the Governing Council, which approved the decision,” he stated.

However, following the forceful eviction of occupants from the BQs, some senior staff accused the university management of abuse of power.

One of the affected senior staff, who pleaded anonymity, said that the university security personnel and staff of the Security and Technical (SAT) Services Department recently broke into some of the quarters.

He said they threw out belongings of occupants, including those away on sabbatical or official duties.

“If I’m paying for the main house, I should have the right to use the BQ for my dependents, house-helps, or relations.

“Some of our colleagues returned to meet their doors broken and personal items thrown outside; this is not acceptable in a university environment,” he said.

Another senior staff, Mr Jacob Emmanuel described the eviction as high-handed and demeaning to senior members of the academic community.

According to him, is the management saying our house-helps should now sleep in our bedrooms because the BQs have been seized?

He warned that the situation could lead to a breakdown of law and order if not properly handled.

(NAN)