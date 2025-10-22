UBA inducts 700 young professionals under leadership scheme

By Esther Onyegbulam

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has inducted over 700 young professionals into its workforce under the Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP) — a flagship talent initiative designed to groom the next generation of African leaders.

Since its launch three years ago, GMAP has produced more than 4,000 professionals across banking and finance, equipping them with the skills, mentorship, and hands-on experience to thrive in the industry.

At the 2025 GMAP graduation ceremony held at the Landmark Events Centre, Lagos, UBA Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, charged the new entrants to uphold the bank’s values of excellence, integrity, and service. He described the graduates as “lions and lionesses” and reaffirmed UBA’s belief in the transformative power of young people.

Elumelu said: “We are happy to have you as part of this tribe. I started out just like you, and I am proud that UBA continues to provide opportunities for young Africans to grow. Remember your purpose and stay driven — we must show the world that African institutions can be globally respected.”

Representing the Group Managing Director, Oliver Alawuba, Deputy GMD Chukwuma Nweke urged the graduates to be innovators and ambassadors of UBA’s legacy, joining a workforce of over 30,000 employees across 20 African countries and key global hubs.

One of the graduates, Ayomitide Ebo, described the experience as “rigorous but transformative,” while Mary Olatibosun said joining UBA fulfilled a lifelong dream. From Kenya, Rosemary Morioki remarked, “It has been intense but rewarding. We are ready to bring our innovative ideas to drive Africa’s global bank forward.”