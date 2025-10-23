U17 WWC: Flamingos suffer second consecutive defeat

Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, the Flamingos, suffered a second consecutive defeat, losing 0-1 to France at the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco on Wednesday night.

In the game, both teams created few chances in the first 45 minutes, defending robustly, with Nigeria making four attempts at goal, more than the French side, who had three of their shots wide off the target.

Nigeria’s clear chance came from Chisom Nwachukwu’s delightful set piece, but France’s goalkeeper, Chevray Lauryne, was right on the spot to tip it over the bar for a corner kick.

The Flamingos’ best chance came in the 50th minute of the game when Queen Joseph’s delivery from a corner kick fell unto the path of Nwachukwu, whose close-range left-footed shot was once again foiled by goalkeeper Lauryne.

Substitute Laboucarie Luna nearly put France in front in the 62nd minute after Nigeria’s goalkeeper, Elizabeth Boniface, attempted to close down an attacker bearing on goal but failed, but Jumai Adebayo’s goal-line clearance kept Nigeria in the game.

France found the breakthrough late on as Maissa Fathallah’s low strike beat Boniface in the 81st minute for the only goal of the match.

The defeat leaves Nigeria with zero points from two games.

The team will play Samoa Island in the last group game of the campaign on Saturday. (NAN)